Falls Co. schools collaborate for career programs to offer students industry-based certifications, dual credit

FALLS COUNTY, Texas (KXXV) — "It just really provides things that they wouldn't necessarily have if we weren't together,” said Director of the Falls County Rural Collaboration, Terry Arndt.

Region 12, Marlin ISD, Rosebud-Lott ISD and other higher education institutions have been officially designated as a rural pathways excellence partnership.

"Small schools lack the resources on their own, so it's a way for them to be able to work together to provide more opportunities for the rural areas,” Arndt said.

The program is only the third in the state — it offers classes and certifications for students that will help better prepare them for future jobs and trades.

"It's a pathway of courses that kids can start taking in eighth or ninth grade — they develop and get the kids to work more and more on higher level courses.”

“By the time they graduate, they will have some dual credit courses or industry based certification,” Arndt said.

These programs are something that staff say local schools will benefit from.

"It allows Marlin to send their kids to Rosebud-Lott for robotics and physical therapy — Rosebud-Lott can send their kids to Marlin for business and marketing," Arndt said.

"It allows the kids to focus on opportunities they normally wouldn't have at their school."

A statement from Marlin ISD reads:

"The acceptance into both the Teacher Incentive Allotment and the Rural Pathway Excellence Partnership Program represent significant achievements for Marlin ISD. These programs highlight our dedication to educational excellence and our commitment to enhancing the opportunities available to our students and teachers. Together, these initiatives reflect our districts’ ongoing efforts to promote professional growth and student success, solidifying our role as a leader in the region.”

The programs will become available to students during the 2024-2025 school year.