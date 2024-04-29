Community celebrates the 75th anniversary of the D Brown Library

ROSEBUD, Texas — It's a small room that holds a lot of history in the community.

“ It’s a triplex since we have the memorial room, the library, and the community room. Not many libraries have all of this combined together,” said D Brown Library secretary Carol Stock.

The D Brown Library in Rosebud is celebrating its 75th anniversary.

The library opened its grounds in 1949, and although it's been more than 70 years, the place still holds life long memories.

“ Blood drives, farmers meetings, and when the Methodist Church burned they came here and worshiped. There were recitals, piano recitals, and scouting. It was used by everybody in the community,” said Stock.

Walking through you’ll find class photos that date all the way back to the 1920’s.

For long-time Rosebud resident Pat Runice, this place is more than a library to the community.

“ I think it is important to everybody that grew up here,” said Wednesday Study Club President Pat Runcie.

Like many of her neighbors, it’s the place where she and her husband got married.

“I think it’s wonderful, I mean it’s just part of my heritage. It was super important to me growing up because I was an only child of older parents and we lived out in the country. So anytime I could ride in I came to the library and got books…and it made me a reader,” said Runice.

Rosebud Mayor Marlene Zipperlen also took part in the ceremony.

“ I hereby proclaim April 28th, 2024 as D Brown Memorial Library as 75th Anniversary celebration day,” said Zipperlen during Sunday’s ceremony.

The celebration included a presentation showcasing many memories from past events held at The D Brown Library.