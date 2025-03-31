Explosive device found, rendered safe at a residence in Moody

MOODY, Texas (KXXV) — A multi-agency response for a possible explosive device found at a home in Moody blocked off a road for several hours Sunday as first responders rendered the device safe.

The Bell County Sheriff's Office said they received a call just before 2:30 p.m. from a residence on Willow Grove Grove where a family of a loved one who passed away found, "what they feared to be an explosive device."

A request was made for assistance from the Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, and an ATFE Task Force Investigator from the McLennan County Sheriff's Office responded to help.

The sheriff's office described the area as rural, with houses spaced out. Nearby neighbors were notified of the incident.

One neighbor called 25 News and said they weren't allowed to go to their home, and their street was blocked off until around 5:40 p.m.

An explosive technician rendered the device safe. An investigator from the Bell County Sheriff's Office told 25 News that it was a non-military, self-made device.

The Bell County Sheriff's Office, McLennan County Sheriff's Office, ATFE, Troy Fire Department and Temple EMS (AMR) responded. A bomb squad was also called out from Fort Cavazos to support to response.