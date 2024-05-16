Experts warn of roofing scams as storms continue to sweep through Central Texas

MARLIN, Texas — "All this rain is putting such a stress on roofing systems,” said the owner of Larry Fischer & Sons Roofing, Larry Fischer.

As severe weather continues to hit the Central Texas community, many neighbors are in need of repairs on their roof.

"The storms have just been incredible,” Fischer said.

However, experts are warning about roofing scammers as the severe weather season continues.

25 News spoke with the owner of a local roofing company who says this issue is at an all time high.

"There's so many scammers out there in the industry, so that really needs to be a concern,” Fischer said.

Many scammers take to social media apps such as Facebook — offering roofing services at a low cost.

"There are so many fly-by-night roofing companies that come in, and they'll take the first check and they'll never be seen again,” Fischer said.

Fischer shared with 25 News a few ways to avoid becoming victim to these scammers.

"Roofers should always have a contract that states, you know, I give a five-year workmanship warranty in addition to the 30 year shingle warranty," Fischer said.

"You need to look at all those details — most places will guarantee a roof for one year or two years workmanship."

He says to look into their previous work.

"You definitely need to check — you need to check references. Check to see what their client base says and see if they have references," Fischer said.

Texas ranks third among states with the highest employment level of roofers.

There is no requirement or license required to be considered a roofer in Texas, making any and everybody eligible.