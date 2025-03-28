'Everyone's entitled to their own opinions': TAMU students hold prayer protest during Draggieland show

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KRHD) — The show did go on at Rudder Theatre, but there was also prayer and protest at this year's Draggieland.



Draggieland took place on Thursday, March 27, at the Rudder Theatre at Texas A&M.

TAMU students gathered outside the Rudder Theatre on Monday to hold a prayer and protest during the annual Draggieland show.

Draggieland was allowed to continue after a judge's ruling on Monday, which blocked the Board of Regents decision earlier this year to ban drag shows.

"Students do have a voice here as well. Of course, you have people that are against it, but that's that's life," a TAMU student, Alex Banuelos, said.

The Texas A&M campus hosted two events at the same time on Thursday night.

"We decided that we want to be in this world to show people that no, we don't approve of this," a TAMU student, John Leary, said.

The annual Draggieland celebration.

"I mean, everyone's entitled to their own opinions. I'm not going to tell them to think differently. I mean, I think drag in general is not something about gender— it's something more about expression," Banuelos said.

And a prayer protest.

"We were here to be witnesses to the cross of our lord Jesus Christ because we don't approve what's happening with Draggieland," Leary said.

While some of our neighbors — like Daniel Propes- were excited to see Draggieland return.

"I would personally describe drag as an opportunity to leverage the power of clothes and makeup to bring a character to life that is within yourself."

Others — like John Leary were not so happy.

"We're not worried about legal battles right now, and we're just worried about the spiritual battles."

Despite having differing opinions, some see the simultaneous gatherings as a sign of progress.

"The idea that the entire conversation has moved to where we can all disagree about this yet peacefully coexist is actually a sign of heartening progress for me," Propes said.

"If they are asking for the love of God to fill our lives and to show us a better light in that context that is a kindness," Propes added.