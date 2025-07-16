Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Evasive action by 18-wheeler driver prevents injuries in Burleson County, Sheriff says

Sheriff Bill Rios says the quick thinking of the truck driver helped avoid hitting other vehicles at a "very dangerous intersection" on State Highway 36 and FM 60
Burleson County Sheriff's Office
burleson county 18 wheeler crash 0716.jpg
BURLESON COUNTY, Texas (KRHD) — An 18-wheel truck driver took evasive action and avoided crashing into other vehicles on State Highway 36, according to Burleson County Sheriff Bill Rios.

"This could've been a horrible accident if not for the quick thinking of the 18 wheeler driver, who took evasive action to avoid striking other vehicles," Sheriff Rios said on Facebook.

Sheriff Rios said he was heading to the Somerville rail yard to speak with BNSF Railroad about the lights at the intersection of State Highway 36 and FM 60, where the incident happened.

"The truck driver's skill likely saved others from serious injuries," Sheriff Rios added.

The sheriff spoke with a representative of BNSF Railroad and said he was assured that he'd be in contact with someone that could provide answer as to why the lights at this intersection are not fully operational.

"We understand that this is a very dangerous intersection and will stay on top of this issue until we have fully functional lights at the intersection," Sheriff Rios said.

Until then, the sheriff asks the public and those driving through this intersection to use caution and to stay safe.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
