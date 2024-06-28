Enjoy a burger, help a hero: Bubba's 33 to donate to Homes For Our Troops

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — From July 4 through July 31 Bubba's 33 will donate $1 for every Patriot Burger sold to Homes For Our Troops.



Homes For Our Troops (HFOT) raises money to help build specially adapted custom homes for severely injured post 9/11 veterans.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Enjoy a burger, help a hero.

Starting July 4 through the end of the month, Bubba's 33 will donate $1 to Homes For Our Troops for every Patriot Burger sold.

Since 2004, the non profit built nearly 400 specially adapted homes.

It's the 20th anniversary of Bubba's 33 and Texas Roadhouse partnering with Homes For Our Troops.

If you want to support, but don't want a burger, donations for Homes For Our Troops will be accepted at all locations.

