Elections May 2024: What's on the ballot and what's the process?

WACO, Texas — Ready to cast ballots! Heather Healy is breaking down the choices you'll have to make when you go to the polls on Saturday, May 4. She spoke with an election official breaking it all down on the ballot.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

It’s time for the people in our community and beyond to have their voices heard.

“That’s where you have the loudest voice is here at your local entities,” Jared Goldsmith, Elections Administrator for the City of Waco, said.

Early voting ran until 7 p.m. Tuesday night, but when it comes to this election cycle, who and what’s on the ballot?

“We have cities, school districts and the county appraisal district. So, there’s seven schools, seven cities and then that McLennan County Central appraisal district is holding elections as well,” Goldsmith said.

“We got to get it done while we’re thinking about it,” early voter Bob Lemley said.

Lemley decided to cast his vote early so he doesn’t forget on election day.

“It’s important to have the right folks on the board, and schools need to be responsibly run and I think between the tax rate stuff and the board members, it’s important we have the right people in place for the kids,” Lemley said.

To vote, you have to have one of the seven forms of I.D. with you, your drivers license is the most popular.

Your polling location then prints a ballot out that you’ll take to a voting booth, mark your choices down with a pen, then take it to a ballot scanner to get accounted for.

“We’ve been part of the school area in Lorena, my husband was part of the school board for a while, so I know how important those spots are,” early voter Sylvia Lemley said.

Importance of speaking up and getting out to vote for what you believe in and the change you want to see.

“We live in a democracy. Not everybody in the world has that opportunity to have a say of who our leaders are in our country,” Goldsmith said.