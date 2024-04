MAY 4: List of early and election day voting locations across Central Texas and the Brazos Valley

Early Voting and Election Day Voting Locations

May 4, General Election | Central Texas and the Brazos Valley

Early voting begins on April 22 up to election day on May 4. Visit your city or school district's website for the most up-to-date information regarding next month's election.

"(EV)" denotes an Early Voting location. Early voting begins on April 22, 2024 for the May 4 General Election. Hours and days may vary per early voting location. Check with your local election office for the most up-to-update hours and days.