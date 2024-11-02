Electioneering: Restrictions voters should be aware of before heading to the polls

MCLENNAN COUNTY, Texas — If you visit a polling location, you'll be able to see several campaign signs, but right before you enter to vote, you'll notice they stop. McLennan County elections administration released information on restrictions at the polls.



Before polling, voters should be aware of the rules regarding political attire and electronic devices.

If you’re within 100 feet of a polling place, you may not wear a badge, insignia, emblem, or other similar communicative device relating to a candidate, measure, or political party appearing on the ballot.

Several voters in McLennan County were unaware of the electioneering law, and many believe it violates their freedom of speech.

"Did you know about the electioneering law before you came to vote?" asked 25News reporter Dominique Leh

"No, I did not," said Daniel McGruder, a local voter.

"No, I did not," said local voter Courtney Lafferty.

"I kinda knew about it, but I didn't know what it was until you just explained it," said local voter Otho Zachary

And they're not alone. Lots of voters aren't aware of electioneering.

25News Reporter Dominique Leh hit the streets to ask voters after we got an email from McLennan County reminding voters about the rules around polling places.

“Wearing political attire, you know, hats, shirts, anything else that may be construed as supporting a candidate or going against a candidate,” said Elections Administrator, Jared Goldsmith.

Jared Goldsmith tells me one of the reasons the law is in place is to prevent swaying other voters. So if a poll worker sees you wearing political attire in the polling place or even in line, as long as you’re within that 100-foot distance marker, they will ask you to either cover that up or remove it. So if you have a hat on, you can take that off. If you have a shirt on, you could cover it with a jacket.

"Do you think that that could influence another voter?" asked Dominique Leh to local voters,

"Of course! Sure! Yes, ma'am, it could. It should be an individual personal decision," said local voter Otho Zachary

"No, I think people are smart, and they do their research, and they vote for the candidate is in their best interest," said Lafferty.

The law has been in place since 1986, but some voters say they believe it trumps our freedom of speech."I also think there's freedom of speech, and so you should be able to talk about whatever you want to talk about and be able to express that," said one local voter.

"If someone comes in with a Donald trump sign on, as long as it's not ugly, its fine, same with democrat,” said McGruder.

