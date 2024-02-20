Early voting kicks off Tuesday: Here's what you need to know

CENTRAL TEXAS — Tuesday kicks off the first voting cycle of the year in Central Texas.

Voters in each primary will choose candidates for U.S. President, U.S. Senate including the course races at the state and county levels.

Nearly 18 million Texas are registered to vote. Political experts say some races have no Democratic or Republican candidates in the running. That means the primaries can decide the entire race.

There are several races to watch in our area.

In McLennan County, Sheriff Parnell McNamara is looking to stay on the job as he faces off against candidate Jeff Aguirre.

Over in Bell County, voters will elect a new sheriff and district attorney. Both Sheriff Eddy Lange and District Attorney Henry Garza are not running for re-election.

Sheriff Lange was elected to Bell County sheriff in 2012. Garza has served as D.A. for the past 23 years.

Early Voting in Bell County:



Early voting polling locations open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 20, until Friday, Feb, 23.

Saturday, Feb. 24, polls open 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Sunday, Feb. 25, polls open from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

On Monday, Feb. 26, to Friday, March 1, polls are open 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Early Voting in McLennan County:



Tuesday, Feb. 20, 2024 through Friday, Feb. 23, 2024 8:00 AM – 5:00 PM

Saturday, Feb. 24, 2024 7:00 AM – 7:00 PM

Sunday, Feb, 25, 2024 1:00 PM – 6:00 PM

Monday, Feb. 26 through Friday, March 1, 2024 7:00 AM – 7:00 PM

Election Day is March 5, 2024.

If you are disabled, you can choose to vote curbside. If you want to vote by mail, Friday, Feb. 23, is the last day to apply for a mail ballot. See a full list of sample ballots, locations and more voter information.