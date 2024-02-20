List of early and election day voting locations across Central Texas and the Brazos Valley

Early Voting and Election Day Voting Locations

March 5, 2024 Primary | Central Texas and the Brazos Valley

Election season is here! For a full list of sample ballots and additional election information for your voting area across Central Texas and the Brazos Valley, click the link to our list here.

"(EV)" denotes an Early Voting location. Early voting begins on Feb. 20, 2024 for the March 5 Joint Primary. Hours and days may vary per early voting location. Check with your local election office for the most up-to-update hours and days. You can find local election information for your county at our list here.