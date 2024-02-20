List of early and election day voting locations across Central Texas and the Brazos Valley

Early Voting and Election Day Voting Locations
March 5, 2024 Primary | Central Texas and the Brazos Valley
Election season is here! For a full list of sample ballots and additional election information for your voting area across Central Texas and the Brazos Valley, click the link to our list here.
"(EV)" denotes an Early Voting location. Early voting begins on Feb. 20, 2024 for the March 5 Joint Primary. Hours and days may vary per early voting location. Check with your local election office for the most up-to-update hours and days. You can find local election information for your county at our list here.
|County
|Voting Site
|Address
|City
|Zip Code
|Bell
|Bartlett City Hall (EV)
|140 W. Clark Street
|Bartlett
|76511
|Bell
|Belton Annex (EV)
|550 E. 2nd Avenue
|Belton
|76513
|Bell
|Belton Nazarene Church
|1701 Sparta Road
|Belton
|76513
|Bell
|Belton Senior Center
|842 @. Mitchell Street
|Belton
|76513
|Bell
|Bliss Community Center
|109 S. Evans Street
|Little River Academy
|76554
|Bell
|Boys Ranch Road
|3275 Boys Ranch Road
|Kempner
|76539
|Bell
|Christian House of Prayer
|3300 E. Stan Schlueter Loop
|Killeen
|76542
|Bell
|Cross Church on Birdcreek
|2202 Birdcreek Drive
|Temple
|76502
|Bell
|First Baptist Church Holland
|506 Dixie Drive
|Holland
|76534
|Bell
|First Baptist Church of Moffat
|13929 Moffat Road
|Temple
|76502
|Bell
|First Baptist Church of Rogers
|5 Prairie Avenue
|Rogers
|76569
|Bell
|First Baptist Church of Trimmier
|6405 Chapparral Road
|Killeen
|76542
|Bell
|First Church of the Nazarene
|5000 S. 31st Street
|Temple
|76502
|Bell
|Grace Christian Center
|1401 E. Elms Road
|Killeen
|76542
|Bell
|Grace Temple Ministries
|801 S. 13th Street
|Temple
|76504
|Bell
|Harker Heights Parks & Recreation Center (EV)
|307 Millers Crossing
|Harker Heights
|76548
|Bell
|House of Hope Outreach
|5625 E. US Hwy 190
|Temple
|76502
|Bell
|Immanuel Baptist Church
|1401 W. Central Avenue
|Temple
|76504
|Bell
|Jackson Professional Learning Center (EV)
|902 Rev. R. A. Ambercrombie Drive
|Killeen
|76543
|Bell
|Killeen Annex (EV)
|304 Priest Drive
|Killeen
|76541
|Bell
|Killeen Senior Center @ Lions Club Park (EV)
|1700 E. Stan Schlueter
|Killeen
|76542
|Bell
|Killeen Utilities Department
|210 W. Avenue C
|Killeen
|76541
|Bell
|Lakeview Baptist Church
|7717 Hwy 317
|Belton
|76513
|Bell
|Liberty Christian Center
|4107 Westcliff Road
|Killeen
|76543
|Bell
|Morgan's Point Event Center (New Site) (EV)
|60 Morgan's Point Blvd
|Morgan's Point Resort
|76513
|Bell
|Nolanville City Hall
|101 N. 5th Street
|Nolanville
|76559
|Bell
|North Belton Annex
|1605 N. Main Street
|Belton
|76513
|Bell
|Northside Church of Christ
|3401 N. 3rd Street
|Temple
|76501
|Bell
|Robert M. Shoemaker High School
|3302 Clear Creek Road
|Killeen
|76541
|Bell
|Salado Church of Christ Activities Center (EV)
|217 N. Stagecoach Road
|Salado
|76571
|Bell
|Skyline Baptist Church
|906 Trimmier Road
|Killeen
|76541
|Bell
|St. Joseph Catholic Church Fellowship Hall
|20220 FM 485
|Burlington
|76519
|Bell
|St. Paul Chong Hasang Catholic Church
|1000 E. FM 2410
|Harker Heights
|76548
|Bell
|Sugar Loaf Elementary School
|1517 Barbara Lane
|Killeen
|76549
|Bell
|Temple College
|130 E. Marvin R. Felder Drive
|Temple
|76501
|Bell
|Temple ISD Admin Building (New Site) (EV)
|401 Santa Fe Way
|Temple
|76501
|Bell
|The Journey Church (New Site)
|5300 Bunny Trail
|Killeen
|76549
|Bell
|Triple 7 Fire Station
|258 Triple 7 Trail
|Killeen
|76542
|Bell
|Troy Community Center
|201 E. Main Street
|Troy
|76579
|Bell
|VFW Post 1820
|3302 Airport Road
|Temple
|76504
|Bell
|VFW Post 3892
|201 VFW Drive
|Harker Heights
|76548
|Bell
|Westside Baptist Church
|711 Stagecoach Road
|Killeen
|76542
|Bosque
|Bosque County Election Admin Building (EV)
|104 W. Morgan
|Meridian
|76665
|Bosque
|Cayote Community Center
|3339 FM 56
|Valley Mills
|76689
|Bosque
|Clifton Civic Center (EV)
|403 West 3rd Street
|Clifton
|76634
|Bosque
|Cranfills Cap Community Center
|312 North 3rd Street
|Cranfills Gap
|76637
|Bosque
|Iredell Community Center
|227 South Eastland Street
|Iredell
|76649
|Bosque
|Lakeside Community Center
|136 CR 1275
|Lakeside
|76652
|Bosque
|Meridian Civic Center
|309 West River Street
|Meridian
|76665
|Bosque
|Old City Hall
|107 South 4th Street
|Valley Mills
|76689
|Bosque
|Walnut Springs City Hall
|4126 Third Street
|Walnut Springs
|76690
|Bosque
|West Shore Community Center
|560 FM 3118
|Laguna Park
|76644
|Brazos
|A&M Church of Christ
|2475 Earl Rudder Freeway
|College Station
|77845
|Brazos
|Arena Hall
|2906 Tabor Road
|Bryan
|77803
|Brazos
|Beacon Baptist Church
|2001 E. Villa Maria Road
|Bryan
|77802
|Brazos
|Ben Milam Elementary School
|1201 Ridgedale Street
|Bryan
|77803
|Brazos
|Brazos Center
|3232 Briarcrest Drive
|Bryan
|77802
|Brazos
|Brazos County Elections Admin Office (EV)
|300 E. Wm. J. Bryan Pkwy, Suite 100
|Bryan
|77803
|Brazos
|Castle Heights Baptist Church
|4504 E. State Hwy 21
|Bryan
|77808
|Brazos
|Castlegate II
|4205 Norwich Drive
|College Station
|77845
|Brazos
|Christ Church
|4201 Texas 6 Frontage Road
|College Station
|77845
|Brazos
|Church of the Nazarene
|2122 E. William J. Bryan Pkwy
|Bryan
|77802
|Brazos
|College Heights Assembly of God
|4100 Old College Road
|Bryan
|77801
|Brazos
|College Station City Hall, Bush 4141 Room
|1101 Texas Avenue
|College Station
|77840
|Brazos
|College Station ISD Admin Building
|1812 Welsh Avenue
|College Station
|77840
|Brazos
|College Station Meeting and Training Facility
|1603 Graham Road
|College Station
|77845
|Brazos
|Crestview at Arbor Oaks
|2505 E. Villa Maria Road
|Bryan
|77802
|Brazos
|Fellowship Freewill Baptist Church
|1228 W. Villa Maria Road
|Bryan
|77801
|Brazos
|First Baptist Church - Bryan
|3100 Cambridge Drive
|Bryan
|77802
|Brazos
|Galilee Baptist Church
|804 N. Logan Avenue
|Bryan
|77803
|Brazos
|Justice of the Peace - Precinct 1
|412 William D. Fitch Pkwy
|College Station
|77845
|Brazos
|Lincoln Center
|1000 Eleanor Street
|College Station
|77840
|Brazos
|Living Hope Baptist Church
|4170 State Hwy 6 South
|College Station
|77845
|Brazos
|Memorial Student Center, Room L526
|275 Joe Routt Blvd
|College Station
|77843
|Brazos
|Parkway Baptist Church
|1501 Southwest Pkwy
|College Station
|77840
|Brazos
|Rellis Campus Chapel & Assembly Hall
|1555 Avenue D
|Bryan
|77807
|Brazos
|South Brazos County ESD #1
|3030 Wingfall Street
|Millican
|77868
|Brazos
|St. Francis Episcopal Church
|1101 Rock Prairie Road
|College Station
|77845
|Brazos
|Wellborn Baptist Church
|14575 FM 2154 Road
|College Station
|77845
|Brazos
|Zion Church of Hurten
|977 FM 2038
|Kurten
|77808
|Burleson
|Burleson County Courthouse (EV)
|100 W. Buck Street
|Caldwell
|77836
|Burleson
|Chriesman Community Center
|404 FM 1363
|Chriesman
|77836
|Burleson
|Community Chapel
|14805 SH 36 South
|Lyons
|77863
|Burleson
|Cooks Point Community Center
|300 FM 1362 South
|Cooks Point
|77836
|Burleson
|Harmony Baptist Church
|6670 State Highway 26 South
|Caldwell
|77836
|Burleson
|Snook Community Center
|10245 FM 2155
|Snook
|77878
|Burleson
|The Hermann Sons of Life Hall (Deanville Hall)
|6785 FM 111
|Caldwell
|77836
|Burleson
|The Yegua Center
|616 8th Street
|Somerville
|77879
|Burnet
|Bertram Community Center (EV)
|340 S. Gabriel Street
|Bertram
|78605
|Burnet
|Briggs Community Center
|215 Loop 308
|Briggs
|78608
|Burnet
|Burnet County AgriLife Auditorium (EV)
|607 N. Vandeveer Street
|Burnet
|78611
|Burnet
|Cassie Subdivision Community Center
|3920 FM 690
|Burnet
|78611
|Burnet
|Church of Christ
|711 Broadway Street
|Marble Falls
|78654
|Burnet
|Grace United Methodist Church
|4007 Valley View
|Granite Shoals
|78654
|Burnet
|Granite Shoals Community Center (EV)
|1208 N. Philips Ranch Road
|Granite Shoals
|78654
|Burnet
|Highland Haven Community Center
|118 Blackbird Drive
|Highland Haven
|78654
|Burnet
|Hoover Valley Volunteer Fire Department
|303 CR 118B
|Burnet
|78611
|Burnet
|Iglesia Bautista Church Hall
|4000 W. FM 243
|Bertram
|78605
|Burnet
|Joppa Fellowship Hall
|8447 CR 210
|Joppa
|78605
|Burnet
|Lake Victor Community Center
|200 Lake Avenue
|Lake Victor
|78611
|Burnet
|Meadowlakes City Hall
|177 Broadmoor Street #B
|Meadowlakes
|78654
|Burnet
|Naruna Church Building
|9170 FM 1478
|Lampasas
|76550
|Burnet
|Oakalla Community Center
|29011 FM 963
|Oakalla
|78698
|Burnet
|Silver Creek Community Center
|101 CR 218
|Burnet
|78611
|Burnet
|Smithwick Community Center
|10800 E. FM 1431
|Marble Falls
|78654
|Burnet
|Spicewood Community Center
|7901 CR 404
|Spicewood
|78669
|Burnet
|Texas Tech University at Highland Lakes (EV)
|806 Steve Hawkins Pkwy
|Marble Falls
|78654
|Coryell
|Copperas Cove Civic Center
|1206 West Avenue B
|Copperas Cove
|76522
|Coryell
|Copperas Cove Early Voting Center (EV)
|508 B Cove Terrance
|Copperas Cove
|76522
|Coryell
|Eastside Baptist Church
|1202 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive
|Copperas Cove
|76522
|Coryell
|Evant City Hall
|598 E. Highway 84
|Evant
|76525
|Coryell
|Flat Community Center
|159 CR 334
|Flat
|76528
|Coryell
|Gatesville Annex (EV)
|801 E. Leon Street
|Gatesville
|76528
|Coryell
|Gatesville Civic Center
|301 Veterans Memorial Loop
|Gatesville
|76528
|Coryell
|Holy Family Catholic Church
|1001 Georgetown Road
|Copperas Cove
|76522
|Coryell
|Oglesby Community Center
|118 Main Street
|Oglesby
|76561
|Coryell
|Turnersville Community Center
|8115 FM 182
|Gatesville
|76528
|Falls
|Booker T. Washington Alumni Building
|216 Falls Street
|Marlin
|76661
|Falls
|Chilton Volunteer Fire Department
|2589 State Highway 7
|Chilton
|76632
|Falls
|Country Worship Cowboy Church
|1658 FM 935
|Lott
|76656
|Falls
|D. Brown Library
|203 North 2nd Street
|Rosebud
|76570
|Falls
|Davis Chapel United Methodist Church
|304 Conoly Street
|Marlin
|76661
|Falls
|Falls County Courthouse Annex (EV)
|1910 Industrial Park Road
|Marlin
|76661
|Falls
|Golinda City Hall
|7039 Golinda Drive
|Golinda
|76655
|Falls
|Lott Fire Department
|313 E. Gassaway
|Lott
|76656
|Falls
|Methodist Church Fellowship Hall
|411 Coleman Street
|Marlin
|76661
|Falls
|Otto Community Center
|106 CR 163D
|Otto
|76682
|Falls
|Reagan Community Center
|118 CR 234
|Reagan
|76680
|Falls
|Ward St. Church of Christ Annex
|1305 Ward Street
|Marlin
|76661
|Falls
|Westphalia Community Center
|114 CR 3000
|Westphalia
|76656
|Freestone
|Butler Community Center
|1604 FM 489
|Butler
|75855
|Freestone
|Church of Christ Teague
|1001 8th Avenue
|Teague
|75860
|Freestone
|Cotton Gin Voting Building
|795 FM 1366
|Cotton Gin
|75860
|Freestone
|Dew School Library
|606 CR 481
|Teague
|75860
|Freestone
|Donie Community Center
|215 Main Street
|Donie
|75838
|Freestone
|Fairfield Chamber of Commerce
|900 West Commerce
|Fairfield
|75840
|Freestone
|Fairfield Civic Center (Green Barn) (EV)
|839 East Commerce
|Fairfield
|75840
|Freestone
|First Baptist Church
|613 Walnut Street
|Teague
|75860
|Freestone
|Freestone Community Center
|739 FM 80 South
|Teague
|75860
|Freestone
|Kirvin Baptist Church
|200 Main Street
|Kirvin
|75848
|Freestone
|Southern Oaks Club House
|111 Southern Oaks Drive
|Elmo
|75859
|Freestone
|Streetman City Hall
|204 Main Street
|Streetman
|75846
|Freestone
|Teague City Hall (EV)
|105 S. 4th Avenue
|Teague
|75860
|Freestone
|Wortham Community Center
|105 E. Main Street
|Wortham
|76693
|Grimes
|Bedias Civic Center
|3652 Main Street
|Bedias
|77831
|Grimes
|Historical Courthouse (EV)
|100 S. Main Street
|Anderson
|77830
|Grimes
|Iola Community Center
|7264 Main Street
|Iola
|77861
|Grimes
|Keith Community Center
|8808 CR 172
|Iola
|77861
|Grimes
|Navasota Center (EV)
|101 Stadium Drive
|Navasota
|77868
|Grimes
|Plantersville Town Hall
|11335 Lodge Lane
|Plantersville
|77363
|Grimes
|Progressive Center
|615 W. Virginia Street
|Navasota
|77868
|Grimes
|Richards Fire Department
|11136 FM 149 East
|Richards
|77873
|Grimes
|Shiro Civic Center
|9594 Volunteer Drive
|Shiro
|77876
|Grimes
|Todd Mission City Hall
|21716 FM 1774
|Todd Mission
|77363
|Grimes
|Whitehall Community Center
|14536 FM 362
|Navasota
|77868
|Hill
|Abbott Community Center
|210 E. Walnut
|Abbott
|76621
|Hill
|American Legion Post 522
|202 FM 2604
|Whitney
|76692
|Hill
|Aquilla Community Center
|201 E. Treadwell
|Aquilla
|76622
|Hill
|Brandon Community Center
|7414 State Highway 22
|Brandon
|76666
|Hill
|Central Baptist Church Hillsboro
|1100 Old Bynum Road
|Hillsboro
|76692
|Hill
|Covington Street Annex (EV)
|126 S. Covington Street
|Hillsboro
|76645
|Hill
|Cowboy Church Community Center
|757 FM 1713
|Whitney
|76692
|Hill
|First Presbyterian Church
|301 Old Brandon Road
|Hillsboro
|76645
|Hill
|Hilco Event Center
|1000 S. Files Street
|Itasca
|76055
|Hill
|Hubbard Civic Center (EV)
|300 N. Magnolia
|Hubbard
|76648
|Hill
|Huron Annex (EV)
|5800 FM 933
|Whitney
|76692
|Hill
|Our Savior Lutheran Church
|117 HCR 2129 E.
|Whitney
|76692
|Hill
|Penelope Volunteer Fire Department
|121 E. Commerce
|Penelope
|76676
|Lampasas
|Adamsville Community Center
|174 CR 3750
|Adamsville
|76550
|Lampasas
|Clear Creek Baptist Church
|3350 FM 2657
|Kempner
|76539
|Lampasas
|Kempner Fire Department Training Building
|315 S. Pecan Street
|Kempner
|76539
|Lampasas
|Lampasas County Annex 1 (EV)
|409 S. Pecan Street
|Lampasas
|76550
|Lampasas
|Lometa Volunteer Fire Department
|100 San Saba Street
|Lometa
|76853
|Lampasas
|New Covenant Church
|1604 Central Texas Expressway
|Lampasas
|76550
|Leon
|Buffalo City Hall Convention Center (New Site)
|812 N. Buffalo Avenue
|Buffalo
|75831
|Leon
|Buffalo Civic Center
|941 N. Hill
|Buffalo
|75831
|Leon
|Centerview Community Center
|7965 FM 811
|Centerville
|75833
|Leon
|Centerville Municipal Building
|325 East St. Mary's
|Centerville
|75833
|Leon
|Concord Community Center
|1117 CR 3481
|Jewett
|75846
|Leon
|Flo Community Center
|15789 FM 831
|Buffalo
|75831
|Leon
|Hilltop Fire Department
|5 Spring Road
|Hilltop Lakes
|77871
|Leon
|Jewett Civic Center - Community Room
|111 N. Robinson Avenue
|Jewett
|75846
|Leon
|Leon County Annex II Building (2nd Floor) (EV)
|155 N. Cass Street
|Centerville
|75833
|Leon
|Leona Community Center
|181 Kwy 977 E.
|Leona
|75850
|Leon
|Marquez Community Center
|141 N. Pearl
|Marquez
|77865
|Leon
|Normangee Masonic Lodge
|150 N. 3rd Street
|Normangee
|77871
|Leon
|Oakwood Church of Christ
|637 S. Main
|Oakwood
|75855
|Leon
|Victory Baptist Church
|10584 State Highway 7 East
|Centerville
|75833
|Limestone
|Ben Hur Community Center
|981 FM 339 S.
|Ben Hur
|76673
|Limestone
|Bethsaida Missionary Church
|3422 US 84 West
|Mexia
|76667
|Limestone
|Coolidge Civic Center
|806 Bell Street
|Coolidge
|76635
|Limestone
|Faith Lutheran Church
|401 S. Hwy 14
|Mexia
|76667
|Limestone
|Farrar - XTO Building
|1016 FM 1512
|Jewett
|75846
|Limestone
|Justice of the Peace - Precinct 1 Office
|310 S. Dallas Street
|Groesbeck
|76642
|Limestone
|Kosse Community Center
|200 N. SH 14
|Kosse
|76653
|Limestone
|Lake Mexia Volunteer Fire Department
|291 LCR 377
|Mexia
|76667
|Limestone
|Limestone County Courthouse, Room G-1 (EV)
|200 W. State Street
|Groesbeck
|76642
|Limestone
|Lost Prairie Baptist Church
|514 FM 3371
|Groesbeck
|76642
|Limestone
|Mary Helen Nance Community Center
|301 E. 8th Street
|Thornton
|76687
|Limestone
|Mexia Civic Center (EV)
|101 S. McKinney Street
|Mexia
|76667
|Limestone
|Northcrest Church of Christ
|918 Tehuacana Road
|Mexia
|76667
|Limestone
|Point Enterprise Clubhouse
|461 LCR 502
|Point Enterprise
|76667
|Limestone
|Prairie Grove Baptist Church
|2678 FM 1953
|Mexia
|76667
|Limestone
|Prairie Hill Water Supply
|5337 A Hwy 73 W.
|Prairie Hill
|76678
|Limestone
|Shiloh Community Center
|231 LCR 433
|Mexia
|76667
|Limestone
|Tehuacana City Hall
|205 S. Railroad Street
|Tehuacana
|76686
|Limestone
|Temple Baptist Church
|719 S. Red River Street
|Mexia
|76667
|Limestone
|West Lake Limestone VFD
|6614 FM 937
|Thornton
|76687
|Limestone
|White Rock Water Supply
|841 LCR 463
|Forest Glade
|76687
|Madison
|Elwood Baptist Church
|14527 OSR
|Midway
|75852
|Madison
|Madison County Courthouse, Room 108 (EV)
|101 W. Main Street
|Madisonville
|77864
|Madison
|Midway Community Center
|5612 School Loop
|Midway
|75852
|Madison
|North Zulch Volunteer Fire Departmetn
|11717 5th Street
|North Zulch
|77872
|Madison
|Sand Prairie Baptist Church
|12652 FM 1452 W.
|Normangee
|77871
|McLennan
|Axtell ISD Admin Building
|1100 Longhorn Parkway
|Axtell
|76624
|McLennan
|Baylor Hurd Welcome Center
|906 S. University Parks Drive
|Waco
|76706
|McLennan
|Bellmead Civic Center
|3900 Parrish Street
|Waco
|76705
|McLennan
|Beverly Hills City Hall
|3418 Memorial Drive
|Beverly Hills
|76705
|McLennan
|Bruceville-Eddy ISD Special Events Center
|1 Eagle Drive
|Eddy
|76630
|McLennan
|Calvary Baptist Church
|1001 N. 18th A. Street
|Waco
|76707
|McLennan
|Carver Park Baptist Church
|1020 E. Herring Avenue
|Waco
|76704
|McLennan
|Central United Methodist Church
|5740 Bagby Avenue
|Waco
|76712
|McLennan
|Cesar Chavez Middle School
|700 S. 15th Street
|Waco
|76706
|McLennan
|Chalk Bluff Baptist Church
|5993 Gholson Road
|Waco
|76705
|McLennan
|China Spring ISD Admin Building
|12166 Yankie Road
|Waco
|76643
|McLennan
|Dewey Community Center
|925 N. 9th Street
|Waco
|76707
|McLennan
|Elm Mott Water (McLennan County WCID #2)
|314 Elm Mott Drive
|Elm Mott
|76640
|McLennan
|Fellowship Bible Church
|5200 Speegleville Road
|McGregor
|76657
|McLennan
|First Assembly of God Church (EV)
|6701 Bosque Blvd
|Waco
|76710
|McLennan
|Gholson First Baptist Church
|228 Wildcat Drive
|Waco
|76705
|McLennan
|H. G. Isbill Junior High School
|305 S. Van Buren Street
|McGregor
|76657
|McLennan
|Heart of Texas Council of Governments
|1514 S. New Road
|Waco
|76710
|McLennan
|Hewitt City Hall & Library (EV)
|200 Patriot Court
|Hewitt
|76643
|McLennan
|Hewitt First Baptist Church
|301 S. 1st Street
|Hewitt
|76643
|McLennan
|Holy Spirit Episcopal Church
|1624 Wooded Acres Drive
|Waco
|76710
|McLennan
|La Vega ISD Admin Building
|400 E. Loop 340
|Waco
|76705
|McLennan
|Lacy Lakeview Civic Center
|505 E. Craven Avenue
|Waco
|76705
|McLennan
|Lake Shore United Methodist Church
|3311 Park Lane Drive
|Waco
|76708
|McLennan
|Lorena First Baptist Church
|307 E. Center Street
|Lorena
|76655
|McLennan
|Mart ISD Admin Building
|1100 JL Davis Avenue
|Mart
|76664
|McLennan
|MCC Conference Center
|4601 N. 19th Street
|Waco
|76708
|McLennan
|McLennan County Elections Admin Building (EV)
|214 North 4th Street, Suite 300
|Waco
|76701
|McLennan
|Midway ISD Information Technology Center
|109 Panther Way
|Hewitt
|76643
|McLennan
|Moody First United Methodist Church
|500 6th Street
|Moody
|76557
|McLennan
|Riesel ISD Urbantke Gymnasium
|702 E. Frederick Street
|Riesel
|76682
|McLennan
|Robinson Community Center (EV)
|106 W. Lyndale Avenue
|Robinson
|76706
|McLennan
|South Waco Community Center
|2815 Speight Avenue
|Waco
|76710
|McLennan
|South Waco Library
|2737 S. 18th Street
|Waco
|76706
|McLennan
|Speegleville Baptist Church
|469 Speegle Road
|Waco
|76712
|McLennan
|St. Alban's Episcopal Church
|305 N. 30th Street
|Waco
|76710
|McLennan
|St. Louis Activity Center (Windsor Ave. Parking)
|2415 Cumberland Avenue
|Waco
|76707
|McLennan
|The Venue at First Woodway Baptist Church
|110 Ritchie Road
|Waco
|76712
|McLennan
|TSTC Student Recreation Center
|2025 Campus Drive
|Waco
|76705
|McLennan
|University High School
|3201 S. New Road
|Waco
|76706
|McLennan
|Valley Mills ISD Admin Board Room
|1 Eagle Way
|Waco
|76701
|McLennan
|Waco Convention Center
|100 Washington Avenue
|Waco
|76701
|McLennan
|Waco Multi-Purpose Community Center (EV)
|1020 Elm Avenue
|Waco
|76704
|McLennan
|West Community Center
|200 Tokio Road
|West
|76691
|McLennan
|Woodway City Hall
|922 Estates Drive
|Waco
|76712
|Milam
|Buckholts Community Center (EV)
|110 W. Main Street
|Buckholts
|76518
|Milam
|Cameron Housing Authority
|704 W. 6th Street
|Cameron
|76520
|Milam
|Family Life Center
|112 N. Travis Avenue
|Cameron
|76520
|Milam
|Gause Volunteer Fire Department
|102 Main Street
|Gause
|77857
|Milam
|Milam County Clerk's Office (EV)
|806 N. Crockett Avenue, Suite A
|Cameron
|76520
|Milam
|Milano Volunteer Fire Department
|305 US 79
|Milano
|76556
|Milam
|Rockdale George Hill Patterson Center (EV)
|609 Mills Street
|Rockdale
|76567
|Milam
|Thorndale Veterans Memorial Hall (EV)
|302 E. Moerbe Drive
|Thorndale
|76577
|Mills
|Center City Baptist Church
|Hwy 84 East
|Goldthwaite
|76844
|Mills
|Ebony Community Center
|CR 427
|Mullin
|76844
|Mills
|First Baptist Church Youth Center
|1004 1st Street
|Goldthwaite
|76844
|Mills
|First United Methodist Church
|1011 Hutchings Street
|Goldthwaite
|76844
|Mills
|Goldthwaite Housing Authority
|902 E. Front Street
|Goldthwaite
|76844
|Mills
|Mills County Community Center (EV)
|1003 Parker Street
|Goldthwaite
|76844
|Mills
|Mullin Community Center
|2 W. Sherman Street
|Mullin
|76864
|Mills
|Zion Lutheran Church
|1374 SH 16 N.
|Priddy
|76870
|Robertson
|Calvert Fire Station (EV)
|700 Railroad Street
|Calvert
|77837
|Robertson
|Church at Five Points
|9267 FM 2549
|Bryan
|77808
|Robertson
|Easterly Fire Station
|112 Fire Station Road
|Franklin
|77856
|Robertson
|Hearne Public Safety Building (EV)
|306 W. 3rd Street
|Hearne
|77859
|Robertson
|Hearne VFW
|205 N. Market Street
|Hearne
|77859
|Robertson
|Justice of the Peace #4 (EV)
|113 E. Jack Street
|Bremond
|76629
|Robertson
|New Baden Community Center
|3634 Oak Street
|Franklin
|77856
|Robertson
|New Elam Baptist Church
|504 W. Brenken Street
|Hearne
|77859
|Robertson
|Robertson County Election Center (EV)
|601 N. Hearne Street
|Franklin
|77856
|Robertson
|Seale Fire Station
|10473 FM 937
|Seale
|76687
|Robertson
|Teal Center
|1302 Milton Street
|Hearne
|77859
|Robertson
|The Worship Center
|231 Cooks Lane
|Franklin
|77856
|Robertson
|Wheelock Methodist Church
|10381 Commerce Street
|Wheelock
|77859
|San Saba
|Cherokee Church of Christ
|308 Highway 16 S.
|Cherokee
|76832
|San Saba
|Richland Springs Firestation
|301 Carter Street
|Richland Springs
|76871
|San Saba
|San Saba County Clerk's Office, 2nd Floor (EV)
|500 E. Wallace Street
|San Saba
|76877
|San Saba
|San Saba First Baptist Church
|202 W. Wallace Street
|San Saba
|76877
|Washington
|American Legion Hall
|903 N. Park Street
|Brenham
|77833
|Washington
|Berlin-Mill Creek-Zionsville Volunteer Fire Department
|101 Lillie Lange Road
|Brenham
|77833
|Washington
|Blinn College Student Center
|1007 Walter Schwartz Way
|Brenham
|77833
|Washington
|Burton Community Hall
|13100 W. Washington Street
|Burton
|77835
|Washington
|Chappell Hill Volunteer Fire Department
|5295 Main Street
|Chappell Hill
|77426
|Washington
|County Courthouse Annex - Lobby (EV)
|100 S. Park Street
|Brenham
|77833
|Washington
|Emmanuel Lutheran Church
|6700 Wickel Road
|Burton
|77835
|Washington
|Fairgrounds Event Center
|1305 E. Blue Bell Road
|Brenham
|77833
|Washington
|Friedens Church of Washington
|20301 FM 1155 E.
|Washington
|77880
|Washington
|Salem Lutheran Church
|1500 Salem Road
|Brenham
|77833
|Washington
|Silver Wings Ballroom
|4100 Hwy 105
|Brenham
|77833
|Washington
|St. John's Lutheran Church
|6605 Old Independence Road
|Brenham
|77833
|Washington
|St. Matthew Lutheran Church Education Building
|8819 FM 2621
|Brenham
|77833
|Washington
|St. Peter Lutheran Church
|8201 Old Gay Hill Road
|Brenham
|77833
|Washington
|VFW Hall
|1200 E. Tom Green Street
|Brenham
|77833
|Williamson
|ACC Round Rock, Building 3000, Room 3103
|4400 College Park Drive
|Round Rock
|78665
|Williamson
|Anderson Mill Limited District, Room A (EV)
|11500 El Salido Parkway
|Austin
|78750
|Williamson
|Andice Community Center
|6600 FM 970
|Florence
|76527
|Williamson
|Austin Sports Center, Large Weight Room/SAQ
|1420 Toro Grande Blvd
|Cedar Park
|78613
|Williamson
|Baca Senior Center, Building 2, Room 3 (EV)
|301 W. Bagdad Avenue
|Round Rock
|78664
|Williamson
|Bethany United Methodist Church, D105 Ministry Center
|10010 W. Parmer Lane
|Austin
|78750
|Williamson
|Brushy Creek Community Center, Maple Room (EV)
|16318 Great Oaks Drive
|Round Rock
|78681
|Williamson
|Carver Center for Families, Brightwell Room
|1200 W. 17th Street
|Georgetown
|78626
|Williamson
|Cedar Park Middle School, Band Room
|2100 Sun Chase Blvd
|Cedar Park
|78613
|Williamson
|Cedar Park Randalls (EV)
|1400 Cypress Creek Road
|Cedar Park
|78613
|Williamson
|Cedar Park Recreation Center, Community Room (EV)
|1435 Main Street
|Cedar Park
|78613
|Williamson
|Cedar Ridge High School
|2801 Gattis School Road
|Round Rock
|78664
|Williamson
|Community Bible Church of Weir
|315 FM 1105
|Weir
|78626
|Williamson
|Cox Elementary School, Gym
|1001 Brushy Creek Road
|Cedar Park
|78613
|Williamson
|Danielson Middle School
|1061 Collaborative Way
|Leander
|78641
|Williamson
|El Centenario Event Center
|801 CR 314
|Jarrell
|76537
|Williamson
|Emmaus Church of Georgetown
|5060 E. Hwy 29
|Georgetown
|78626
|Williamson
|Fern Bluff MUD Community Center, Canyon Room
|7320 Wyoming Springs Drive
|Round Rock
|78681
|Williamson
|First Baptist Church of Georgetown
|1333 W. University Avenue
|Georgetown
|78628
|Williamson
|Florence City Hall (EV)
|851 FM 970
|Florence
|76527
|Williamson
|Georgetown Annex, HR 108 (EV)
|100 Wilco Way
|Georgetown
|78626
|Williamson
|Georgetown City Hall, Community Room (EV)
|808 Martin Luther King Jr. Street
|Georgetown
|78626
|Williamson
|Georgetown ISD Technology Building, Conference Room (EV)
|603 Lakeway Drive
|Georgetown
|78628
|Williamson
|Georgetown Randalls (EV)
|5721 Williams Drive
|Georgetown
|78633
|Williamson
|Granger Brethren Church, Fellowship Hall (EV)
|306 W. Broadway Street
|Granger
|76530
|Williamson
|Heritage Baptist Church, Room 108
|1601 FM 971
|Georgetown
|78626
|Williamson
|Hutto Annex (EV)
|321 Ed Schmidt Blvd
|Hutto
|78634
|Williamson
|Hutto ISD Admin Building
|200 College Street
|Hutto
|78634
|Williamson
|Jarrell ISD Admin Building, Boardroom (EV)
|108 East Avenue F
|Jarrell
|76537
|Williamson
|Kelly rReeves Athletic Complex
|10211 W. Parmer Lane
|Austin
|78717
|Williamson
|Leander Church of Christ
|300 Crystal Falls Parkway
|Leander
|78641
|Williamson
|Leander First Baptist Church
|10000 FM 2243
|Leander
|78641
|Williamson
|Leander Public Library Annex (EV)
|1011 S. Bagdad Road
|Leander
|78641
|Williamson
|Leander VFW Post 10427, Yetter Hall
|8760 RR 2243
|Leander
|78641
|Williamson
|Liberty Hill ISD Gym Annex (EV)
|301 Forest Street
|Liberty Hill
|78642
|Williamson
|Palm Valley Lutheran Church, Back Porch Building
|2500 E. Palm Valley Blvd
|Round Rock
|78665
|Williamson
|Pat Bryson Municipal Hall
|201 N. Brushy Street
|Leander
|78641
|Williamson
|Pinballz Lake Creek
|13729 Research Blvd
|Austin
|78750
|Williamson
|Rattan Creek Community Center
|7617 Elkhorn Mountain Trail
|Austin
|78729
|Williamson
|Rock Pointe Church
|170 CR 214
|Liberty Hill
|78642
|Williamson
|Round Rock Presbyterian Church
|4010 Sam Bass Road
|Round Rock
|78681
|Williamson
|Round Rock Randalls (EV)
|2051 Gattis School Road
|Round Rock
|78664
|Williamson
|Round Rock Sports Center, Tournament Room
|2400 Chisholm Trail
|Round Rock
|78681
|Williamson
|Running Brushy Middle School, Theatre
|2303 N. Lakeline Blvd
|Cedar Park
|78613
|Williamson
|Santa Rita Ranch-Ranch House
|175 Elizabeth Park Blvd
|Liberty Hill
|78642
|Williamson
|Sleep Inn & Suites, Meeting Room
|1980 S IH 35
|Round Rock
|78681
|Williamson
|South University, Room 110
|1220 W. Louis Henna Blvd
|Round Rock
|78681
|Williamson
|Southwestern Universtiy, Howry Center
|1001 Southwestern Blvd
|Georgetown
|78626
|Williamson
|Spicewood Springs Library
|8637 Spicewood Springs Road
|Austin
|78729
|Williamson
|St. John Lutheran Church, Education Center
|409 Main Street
|Thrall
|76578
|Williamson
|St. Peter's Church of Coupland
|108 Wathen Street
|Coupland
|78615
|Williamson
|Taylor City Hall, Auditorium (EV)
|400 Porter Street
|Taylor
|76574
|Williamson
|The Delany at Georgetown Village
|359 Village Commons Blvd
|Georgetown
|78633
|Williamson
|The Oaks Community Center-Sun City (EV)
|301 Del Webb Blvd
|Georgetown
|78633
|Williamson
|Walburg Community Center
|4000 FM 972
|Walburg
|78626
|Williamson
|Wellspring United Methodist Church
|6200 Williams Drive
|Georgetown
|78633
|Williamson
|Wiley Middle School, Library
|1526 Raider Way
|Leander
|78641
|Williamson
|Williamson County Expo Center, Ron Morrison Meeting Room
|5350 Bill Picket Trail
|Taylor
|76574
|Williamson
|Williamson County Jester Annex, Anderson & Harrell Room (EV)
|1801 E. Old Settlers Blvd
|Round Rock
|78664
|Williamson
|Wingate by Wyndham Williamson, Conference Center Ballroom
|1209 N IH 35
|Round Rock
|78664