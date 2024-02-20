Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

List of early and election day voting locations across Central Texas and the Brazos Valley

Early voting begins on Feb. 20 for the March 5, 2024 Joint Primary
Posted: 2:05 PM, Feb 20, 2024
Updated: 2024-02-20 15:05:55-05
Voting Poll Stock
Canva Stock
Voting Poll Stock

Early Voting and Election Day Voting Locations

March 5, 2024 Primary | Central Texas and the Brazos Valley

Election season is here! For a full list of sample ballots and additional election information for your voting area across Central Texas and the Brazos Valley, click the link to our list here.

"(EV)" denotes an Early Voting location. Early voting begins on Feb. 20, 2024 for the March 5 Joint Primary. Hours and days may vary per early voting location. Check with your local election office for the most up-to-update hours and days. You can find local election information for your county at our list here.

CountyVoting  SiteAddressCityZip Code
BellBartlett City Hall (EV)140 W. Clark StreetBartlett76511
BellBelton Annex (EV)550 E. 2nd AvenueBelton76513
BellBelton Nazarene Church1701 Sparta RoadBelton76513
BellBelton Senior Center842 @. Mitchell StreetBelton76513
BellBliss Community Center109 S. Evans StreetLittle River Academy76554
BellBoys Ranch Road3275 Boys Ranch RoadKempner76539
BellChristian House of Prayer3300 E. Stan Schlueter LoopKilleen76542
BellCross Church on Birdcreek2202 Birdcreek DriveTemple76502
BellFirst Baptist Church Holland506 Dixie DriveHolland76534
BellFirst Baptist Church of Moffat13929 Moffat RoadTemple76502
BellFirst Baptist Church of Rogers5 Prairie AvenueRogers76569
BellFirst Baptist Church of Trimmier6405 Chapparral RoadKilleen76542
BellFirst Church of the Nazarene5000 S. 31st StreetTemple76502
BellGrace Christian Center1401 E. Elms RoadKilleen76542
BellGrace Temple Ministries801 S. 13th StreetTemple76504
BellHarker Heights Parks & Recreation Center (EV)307 Millers CrossingHarker Heights76548
BellHouse of Hope Outreach5625 E. US Hwy 190Temple76502
BellImmanuel Baptist Church1401 W. Central AvenueTemple76504
BellJackson Professional Learning Center (EV)902 Rev. R. A. Ambercrombie DriveKilleen76543
BellKilleen Annex (EV)304 Priest DriveKilleen76541
BellKilleen Senior Center @ Lions Club Park (EV)1700 E. Stan SchlueterKilleen76542
BellKilleen Utilities Department210 W. Avenue CKilleen76541
BellLakeview Baptist Church7717 Hwy 317Belton76513
BellLiberty Christian Center4107 Westcliff RoadKilleen76543
BellMorgan's Point Event Center (New Site) (EV) 60 Morgan's Point BlvdMorgan's Point Resort76513
BellNolanville City Hall101 N. 5th StreetNolanville76559
BellNorth Belton Annex1605 N. Main StreetBelton76513
BellNorthside Church of Christ3401 N. 3rd StreetTemple76501
BellRobert M. Shoemaker High School3302 Clear Creek RoadKilleen76541
BellSalado Church of Christ Activities Center (EV)217 N. Stagecoach RoadSalado76571
BellSkyline Baptist Church906 Trimmier RoadKilleen76541
BellSt. Joseph Catholic Church Fellowship Hall20220 FM 485Burlington76519
BellSt. Paul Chong Hasang Catholic Church1000 E. FM 2410Harker Heights76548
BellSugar Loaf Elementary School1517 Barbara LaneKilleen76549
BellTemple College130 E. Marvin R. Felder DriveTemple76501
BellTemple ISD Admin Building (New Site) (EV)401 Santa Fe WayTemple76501
BellThe Journey Church (New Site)5300 Bunny TrailKilleen76549
BellTriple 7 Fire Station258 Triple 7 TrailKilleen76542
BellTroy Community Center201 E. Main StreetTroy76579
BellVFW Post 18203302 Airport RoadTemple76504
BellVFW Post 3892201 VFW DriveHarker Heights76548
BellWestside Baptist Church711 Stagecoach RoadKilleen76542
BosqueBosque County Election Admin Building (EV)104 W. Morgan Meridian76665
BosqueCayote Community Center3339 FM 56Valley Mills76689
BosqueClifton Civic Center (EV)403 West 3rd StreetClifton76634
BosqueCranfills Cap Community Center312 North 3rd StreetCranfills Gap76637
BosqueIredell Community Center227 South Eastland StreetIredell76649
BosqueLakeside Community Center136 CR 1275Lakeside76652
BosqueMeridian Civic Center309 West River StreetMeridian76665
BosqueOld City Hall107 South 4th StreetValley Mills76689
BosqueWalnut Springs City Hall4126 Third StreetWalnut Springs76690
BosqueWest Shore Community Center560 FM 3118Laguna Park76644
BrazosA&M Church of Christ2475 Earl Rudder FreewayCollege Station77845
BrazosArena Hall2906 Tabor RoadBryan77803
BrazosBeacon Baptist Church2001 E. Villa Maria RoadBryan77802
BrazosBen Milam Elementary School1201 Ridgedale StreetBryan77803
BrazosBrazos Center3232 Briarcrest DriveBryan77802
BrazosBrazos County Elections Admin Office (EV)300 E. Wm. J. Bryan Pkwy, Suite 100Bryan77803
BrazosCastle Heights Baptist Church4504 E. State Hwy 21Bryan77808
BrazosCastlegate II4205 Norwich DriveCollege Station77845
BrazosChrist Church4201 Texas 6 Frontage RoadCollege Station77845
BrazosChurch of the Nazarene2122 E. William J. Bryan PkwyBryan77802
BrazosCollege Heights Assembly of God4100 Old College RoadBryan77801
BrazosCollege Station City Hall, Bush 4141 Room 1101 Texas AvenueCollege Station77840
BrazosCollege Station ISD Admin Building1812 Welsh AvenueCollege Station77840
BrazosCollege Station Meeting and Training Facility1603 Graham RoadCollege Station77845
BrazosCrestview at Arbor Oaks2505 E. Villa Maria RoadBryan77802
BrazosFellowship Freewill Baptist Church1228 W. Villa Maria RoadBryan77801
BrazosFirst Baptist Church - Bryan3100 Cambridge DriveBryan77802
BrazosGalilee Baptist Church804 N. Logan AvenueBryan77803
BrazosJustice of the Peace - Precinct 1412 William D. Fitch PkwyCollege Station77845
BrazosLincoln Center1000 Eleanor StreetCollege Station77840
BrazosLiving Hope Baptist Church4170 State Hwy 6 SouthCollege Station77845
BrazosMemorial Student Center, Room L526275 Joe Routt BlvdCollege Station77843
BrazosParkway Baptist Church1501 Southwest PkwyCollege Station77840
BrazosRellis Campus Chapel & Assembly Hall1555 Avenue DBryan77807
BrazosSouth Brazos County ESD #13030 Wingfall StreetMillican77868
BrazosSt. Francis Episcopal Church1101 Rock Prairie RoadCollege Station77845
BrazosWellborn Baptist Church14575 FM 2154 RoadCollege Station77845
BrazosZion Church of Hurten977 FM 2038Kurten77808
BurlesonBurleson County Courthouse (EV)100 W. Buck StreetCaldwell77836
BurlesonChriesman Community Center404 FM 1363Chriesman77836
BurlesonCommunity Chapel14805 SH 36 SouthLyons77863
BurlesonCooks Point Community Center300 FM 1362 SouthCooks Point77836
BurlesonHarmony Baptist Church6670 State Highway 26 SouthCaldwell77836
BurlesonSnook Community Center10245 FM 2155Snook77878
BurlesonThe Hermann Sons of Life Hall (Deanville Hall)6785 FM 111Caldwell77836
BurlesonThe Yegua Center616 8th StreetSomerville77879
BurnetBertram Community Center (EV)340 S. Gabriel StreetBertram78605
BurnetBriggs Community Center215 Loop 308Briggs78608
BurnetBurnet County AgriLife Auditorium (EV)607 N. Vandeveer StreetBurnet78611
BurnetCassie Subdivision Community Center3920 FM 690Burnet78611
BurnetChurch of Christ711 Broadway StreetMarble Falls78654
BurnetGrace United Methodist Church4007 Valley ViewGranite Shoals78654
BurnetGranite Shoals Community Center (EV)1208 N. Philips Ranch RoadGranite Shoals78654
BurnetHighland Haven Community Center118 Blackbird DriveHighland Haven78654
BurnetHoover Valley Volunteer Fire Department303 CR 118BBurnet78611
BurnetIglesia Bautista Church Hall4000 W. FM 243Bertram78605
BurnetJoppa Fellowship Hall8447 CR 210Joppa78605
BurnetLake Victor Community Center200 Lake AvenueLake Victor78611
BurnetMeadowlakes City Hall177 Broadmoor Street #BMeadowlakes78654
BurnetNaruna Church Building9170 FM 1478Lampasas76550
BurnetOakalla Community Center29011 FM 963Oakalla78698
BurnetSilver Creek Community Center101 CR 218Burnet78611
BurnetSmithwick Community Center10800 E. FM 1431Marble Falls78654
BurnetSpicewood Community Center7901 CR 404Spicewood78669
BurnetTexas Tech University at Highland Lakes (EV)806 Steve Hawkins PkwyMarble Falls78654
CoryellCopperas Cove Civic Center1206 West Avenue BCopperas Cove76522
CoryellCopperas Cove Early Voting Center (EV)508 B Cove TerranceCopperas Cove76522
CoryellEastside Baptist Church1202 Martin Luther King Jr. DriveCopperas Cove76522
CoryellEvant City Hall598 E. Highway 84Evant76525
CoryellFlat Community Center159 CR 334Flat76528
CoryellGatesville Annex (EV)801 E. Leon StreetGatesville76528
CoryellGatesville Civic Center301 Veterans Memorial LoopGatesville76528
CoryellHoly Family Catholic Church1001 Georgetown RoadCopperas Cove76522
CoryellOglesby Community Center118 Main StreetOglesby76561
CoryellTurnersville Community Center8115 FM 182Gatesville76528
FallsBooker T. Washington Alumni Building216 Falls StreetMarlin76661
FallsChilton Volunteer Fire Department2589 State Highway 7Chilton76632
FallsCountry Worship Cowboy Church1658 FM 935Lott76656
FallsD. Brown Library 203 North 2nd StreetRosebud76570
FallsDavis Chapel United Methodist Church304 Conoly StreetMarlin76661
FallsFalls County Courthouse Annex (EV)1910 Industrial Park RoadMarlin76661
FallsGolinda City Hall7039 Golinda DriveGolinda76655
FallsLott Fire Department313 E. GassawayLott76656
FallsMethodist Church Fellowship Hall411 Coleman StreetMarlin76661
FallsOtto Community Center106 CR 163DOtto76682
FallsReagan Community Center118 CR 234Reagan76680
FallsWard St. Church of Christ Annex1305 Ward StreetMarlin76661
FallsWestphalia Community Center114 CR 3000Westphalia76656
FreestoneButler Community Center1604 FM 489Butler75855
FreestoneChurch of Christ Teague1001 8th AvenueTeague75860
FreestoneCotton Gin Voting Building795 FM 1366Cotton Gin75860
FreestoneDew School Library606 CR 481Teague75860
FreestoneDonie Community Center215 Main StreetDonie75838
FreestoneFairfield Chamber of Commerce900 West CommerceFairfield75840
FreestoneFairfield Civic Center (Green Barn) (EV)839 East CommerceFairfield75840
FreestoneFirst Baptist Church613 Walnut StreetTeague75860
FreestoneFreestone Community Center739 FM 80 SouthTeague75860
FreestoneKirvin Baptist Church200 Main StreetKirvin75848
FreestoneSouthern Oaks Club House111 Southern Oaks Drive Elmo75859
FreestoneStreetman City Hall204 Main StreetStreetman75846
FreestoneTeague City Hall (EV)105 S. 4th AvenueTeague75860
FreestoneWortham Community Center105 E. Main StreetWortham76693
GrimesBedias Civic Center3652 Main StreetBedias77831
GrimesHistorical Courthouse (EV)100 S. Main StreetAnderson77830
GrimesIola Community Center7264 Main StreetIola77861
GrimesKeith Community Center8808 CR 172Iola77861
GrimesNavasota Center (EV)101 Stadium DriveNavasota77868
GrimesPlantersville Town Hall11335 Lodge LanePlantersville77363
GrimesProgressive Center615 W. Virginia StreetNavasota77868
GrimesRichards Fire Department11136 FM 149 EastRichards77873
GrimesShiro Civic Center9594 Volunteer DriveShiro77876
GrimesTodd Mission City Hall21716 FM 1774Todd Mission77363
GrimesWhitehall Community Center14536 FM 362Navasota77868
HillAbbott Community Center210 E. WalnutAbbott76621
HillAmerican Legion Post 522202 FM 2604Whitney76692
HillAquilla Community Center201 E. TreadwellAquilla76622
HillBrandon Community Center7414 State Highway 22Brandon76666
HillCentral Baptist Church Hillsboro1100 Old Bynum RoadHillsboro76692
HillCovington Street Annex (EV)126 S. Covington StreetHillsboro76645
HillCowboy Church Community Center757 FM 1713Whitney76692
HillFirst Presbyterian Church301 Old Brandon RoadHillsboro76645
HillHilco Event Center1000 S. Files StreetItasca76055
HillHubbard Civic Center (EV)300 N. MagnoliaHubbard76648
HillHuron Annex (EV)5800 FM 933Whitney76692
HillOur Savior Lutheran Church117 HCR 2129 E.Whitney76692
HillPenelope Volunteer Fire Department121 E. CommercePenelope76676
LampasasAdamsville Community Center174 CR 3750Adamsville76550
LampasasClear Creek Baptist Church3350 FM 2657Kempner76539
LampasasKempner Fire Department Training Building315 S. Pecan StreetKempner76539
LampasasLampasas County Annex 1 (EV)409 S. Pecan StreetLampasas76550
LampasasLometa Volunteer Fire Department100 San Saba StreetLometa76853
LampasasNew Covenant Church1604 Central Texas ExpresswayLampasas76550
LeonBuffalo City Hall Convention Center (New Site)812 N. Buffalo AvenueBuffalo75831
LeonBuffalo Civic Center941 N. HillBuffalo75831
LeonCenterview Community Center7965 FM 811Centerville75833
LeonCenterville Municipal Building325 East St. Mary'sCenterville75833
LeonConcord Community Center1117 CR 3481Jewett75846
LeonFlo Community Center15789 FM 831Buffalo75831
LeonHilltop Fire Department5 Spring RoadHilltop Lakes77871
LeonJewett Civic Center - Community Room111 N. Robinson AvenueJewett75846
LeonLeon County Annex II Building (2nd Floor) (EV)155 N. Cass StreetCenterville75833
LeonLeona Community Center181 Kwy 977 E.Leona75850
LeonMarquez Community Center141 N. PearlMarquez77865
LeonNormangee Masonic Lodge150 N. 3rd StreetNormangee77871
LeonOakwood Church of Christ637 S. MainOakwood75855
LeonVictory Baptist Church10584 State Highway 7 EastCenterville75833
LimestoneBen Hur Community Center981 FM 339 S.Ben Hur76673
LimestoneBethsaida Missionary Church3422 US 84 WestMexia76667
LimestoneCoolidge Civic Center806 Bell StreetCoolidge76635
LimestoneFaith Lutheran Church401 S. Hwy 14Mexia76667
LimestoneFarrar - XTO Building1016 FM 1512Jewett75846
LimestoneJustice of the Peace - Precinct 1 Office310 S. Dallas StreetGroesbeck76642
LimestoneKosse Community Center200 N. SH 14Kosse76653
LimestoneLake Mexia Volunteer Fire Department291 LCR 377Mexia76667
LimestoneLimestone County Courthouse, Room G-1 (EV)200 W. State StreetGroesbeck76642
LimestoneLost Prairie Baptist Church514 FM 3371Groesbeck76642
LimestoneMary Helen Nance Community Center301 E. 8th StreetThornton76687
LimestoneMexia Civic Center (EV)101 S. McKinney StreetMexia76667
LimestoneNorthcrest Church of Christ918 Tehuacana RoadMexia76667
LimestonePoint Enterprise Clubhouse461 LCR 502Point Enterprise76667
LimestonePrairie Grove Baptist Church2678 FM 1953Mexia76667
LimestonePrairie Hill Water Supply5337 A Hwy 73 W.Prairie Hill76678
LimestoneShiloh Community Center231 LCR 433Mexia76667
LimestoneTehuacana City Hall205 S. Railroad StreetTehuacana76686
LimestoneTemple Baptist Church719 S. Red River StreetMexia76667
LimestoneWest Lake Limestone VFD6614 FM 937Thornton76687
LimestoneWhite Rock Water Supply841 LCR 463Forest Glade76687
MadisonElwood Baptist Church14527 OSRMidway75852
MadisonMadison County Courthouse, Room 108 (EV)101 W. Main StreetMadisonville77864
MadisonMidway Community Center5612 School LoopMidway75852
MadisonNorth Zulch Volunteer Fire Departmetn11717 5th StreetNorth Zulch77872
MadisonSand Prairie Baptist Church12652 FM 1452 W.Normangee77871
McLennanAxtell ISD Admin Building1100 Longhorn ParkwayAxtell76624
McLennanBaylor Hurd Welcome Center906 S. University Parks DriveWaco76706
McLennanBellmead Civic Center3900 Parrish StreetWaco76705
McLennanBeverly Hills City Hall3418 Memorial DriveBeverly Hills76705
McLennanBruceville-Eddy ISD Special Events Center1 Eagle DriveEddy76630
McLennanCalvary Baptist Church1001 N. 18th A. StreetWaco76707
McLennanCarver Park Baptist Church1020 E. Herring AvenueWaco76704
McLennanCentral United Methodist Church5740 Bagby Avenue Waco76712
McLennanCesar Chavez Middle School700 S. 15th StreetWaco76706
McLennanChalk Bluff Baptist Church5993 Gholson RoadWaco76705
McLennanChina Spring ISD Admin Building12166 Yankie RoadWaco76643
McLennanDewey Community Center925 N. 9th StreetWaco76707
McLennanElm Mott Water (McLennan County WCID #2)314 Elm Mott DriveElm Mott76640
McLennanFellowship Bible Church5200 Speegleville RoadMcGregor76657
McLennanFirst Assembly of God Church (EV)6701 Bosque BlvdWaco76710
McLennanGholson First Baptist Church228 Wildcat DriveWaco76705
McLennanH. G. Isbill Junior High School305 S. Van Buren StreetMcGregor76657
McLennanHeart of Texas Council of Governments1514 S. New RoadWaco76710
McLennanHewitt City Hall & Library (EV)200 Patriot CourtHewitt76643
McLennanHewitt First Baptist Church301 S. 1st StreetHewitt76643
McLennanHoly Spirit Episcopal Church1624 Wooded Acres DriveWaco76710
McLennanLa Vega ISD Admin Building400 E. Loop 340Waco76705
McLennanLacy Lakeview Civic Center505 E. Craven AvenueWaco76705
McLennanLake Shore United Methodist Church3311 Park Lane DriveWaco76708
McLennanLorena First Baptist Church307 E. Center StreetLorena76655
McLennanMart ISD Admin Building1100 JL Davis AvenueMart76664
McLennanMCC Conference Center4601 N. 19th StreetWaco76708
McLennanMcLennan County Elections Admin Building (EV)214 North 4th Street, Suite 300Waco76701
McLennanMidway ISD Information Technology Center109 Panther WayHewitt76643
McLennanMoody First United Methodist Church500 6th StreetMoody76557
McLennanRiesel ISD Urbantke Gymnasium702 E. Frederick StreetRiesel76682
McLennanRobinson Community Center (EV)106 W. Lyndale AvenueRobinson76706
McLennanSouth Waco Community Center2815 Speight AvenueWaco76710
McLennanSouth Waco Library2737 S. 18th StreetWaco76706
McLennanSpeegleville Baptist Church469 Speegle RoadWaco76712
McLennanSt. Alban's Episcopal Church305 N. 30th StreetWaco76710
McLennanSt. Louis Activity Center (Windsor Ave. Parking)2415 Cumberland AvenueWaco76707
McLennanThe Venue at First Woodway Baptist Church110 Ritchie RoadWaco76712
McLennanTSTC Student Recreation Center2025 Campus DriveWaco76705
McLennanUniversity High School3201 S. New RoadWaco76706
McLennanValley Mills ISD Admin Board Room1 Eagle WayWaco76701
McLennanWaco Convention Center100 Washington AvenueWaco76701
McLennanWaco Multi-Purpose Community Center (EV)1020 Elm AvenueWaco76704
McLennanWest Community Center200 Tokio RoadWest76691
McLennanWoodway City Hall922 Estates DriveWaco76712
MilamBuckholts Community Center (EV)110 W. Main StreetBuckholts76518
MilamCameron Housing Authority704 W. 6th StreetCameron76520
MilamFamily Life Center112 N. Travis AvenueCameron76520
MilamGause Volunteer Fire Department102 Main StreetGause77857
MilamMilam County Clerk's Office (EV)806 N. Crockett Avenue, Suite ACameron76520
MilamMilano Volunteer Fire Department305 US 79Milano76556
MilamRockdale George Hill Patterson Center (EV)609 Mills StreetRockdale76567
MilamThorndale Veterans Memorial Hall (EV)302 E. Moerbe DriveThorndale76577
MillsCenter City Baptist ChurchHwy 84 EastGoldthwaite76844
MillsEbony Community CenterCR 427Mullin76844
MillsFirst Baptist Church Youth Center1004 1st StreetGoldthwaite76844
MillsFirst United Methodist Church1011 Hutchings StreetGoldthwaite76844
MillsGoldthwaite Housing Authority902 E. Front StreetGoldthwaite76844
MillsMills County Community Center (EV)1003 Parker StreetGoldthwaite76844
MillsMullin Community Center2 W. Sherman StreetMullin76864
MillsZion Lutheran Church1374 SH 16 N.Priddy76870
RobertsonCalvert Fire Station (EV)700 Railroad StreetCalvert77837
RobertsonChurch at Five Points9267 FM 2549Bryan77808
RobertsonEasterly Fire Station112 Fire Station RoadFranklin77856
RobertsonHearne Public Safety Building (EV)306 W. 3rd StreetHearne77859
RobertsonHearne VFW205 N. Market StreetHearne77859
RobertsonJustice of the Peace #4 (EV)113 E. Jack StreetBremond76629
RobertsonNew Baden Community Center3634 Oak StreetFranklin77856
RobertsonNew Elam Baptist Church504 W. Brenken StreetHearne77859
RobertsonRobertson County Election Center (EV)601 N. Hearne StreetFranklin77856
RobertsonSeale Fire Station10473 FM 937Seale76687
RobertsonTeal Center1302 Milton StreetHearne77859
RobertsonThe Worship Center231 Cooks LaneFranklin77856
RobertsonWheelock Methodist Church10381 Commerce StreetWheelock77859
San SabaCherokee Church of Christ308 Highway 16 S.Cherokee76832
San SabaRichland Springs Firestation301 Carter StreetRichland Springs76871
San SabaSan Saba County Clerk's Office, 2nd Floor (EV)500 E. Wallace StreetSan Saba76877
San SabaSan Saba First Baptist Church202 W. Wallace StreetSan Saba76877
WashingtonAmerican Legion Hall903 N. Park StreetBrenham77833
WashingtonBerlin-Mill Creek-Zionsville Volunteer Fire Department101 Lillie Lange RoadBrenham77833
WashingtonBlinn College Student Center1007 Walter Schwartz WayBrenham77833
WashingtonBurton Community Hall13100 W. Washington StreetBurton77835
WashingtonChappell Hill Volunteer Fire Department5295 Main StreetChappell Hill77426
WashingtonCounty Courthouse Annex - Lobby (EV)100 S. Park StreetBrenham77833
WashingtonEmmanuel Lutheran Church6700 Wickel RoadBurton77835
WashingtonFairgrounds Event Center1305 E. Blue Bell RoadBrenham77833
WashingtonFriedens Church of Washington20301 FM 1155 E.Washington77880
WashingtonSalem Lutheran Church1500 Salem RoadBrenham77833
WashingtonSilver Wings Ballroom4100 Hwy 105Brenham77833
WashingtonSt. John's Lutheran Church6605 Old Independence RoadBrenham77833
WashingtonSt. Matthew Lutheran Church Education Building8819 FM 2621Brenham77833
WashingtonSt. Peter Lutheran Church8201 Old Gay Hill RoadBrenham77833
WashingtonVFW Hall1200 E. Tom Green StreetBrenham77833
WilliamsonACC Round Rock, Building 3000, Room 31034400 College Park DriveRound Rock78665
WilliamsonAnderson Mill Limited District, Room A (EV)11500 El Salido ParkwayAustin78750
WilliamsonAndice Community Center6600 FM 970Florence76527
WilliamsonAustin Sports Center, Large Weight Room/SAQ1420 Toro Grande BlvdCedar Park78613
WilliamsonBaca Senior Center, Building 2, Room 3 (EV)301 W. Bagdad AvenueRound Rock78664
WilliamsonBethany United Methodist Church, D105 Ministry Center10010 W. Parmer LaneAustin78750
WilliamsonBrushy Creek Community Center, Maple Room (EV)16318 Great Oaks DriveRound Rock78681
WilliamsonCarver Center for Families, Brightwell Room1200 W. 17th StreetGeorgetown78626
WilliamsonCedar Park Middle School, Band Room2100 Sun Chase BlvdCedar Park78613
WilliamsonCedar Park Randalls (EV)1400 Cypress Creek RoadCedar Park78613
WilliamsonCedar Park Recreation Center, Community Room (EV)1435 Main StreetCedar Park78613
WilliamsonCedar Ridge High School2801 Gattis School RoadRound Rock78664
WilliamsonCommunity Bible Church of Weir315 FM 1105Weir78626
WilliamsonCox Elementary School, Gym1001 Brushy Creek RoadCedar Park78613
WilliamsonDanielson Middle School1061 Collaborative WayLeander78641
WilliamsonEl Centenario Event Center801 CR 314Jarrell76537
WilliamsonEmmaus Church of Georgetown5060 E. Hwy 29Georgetown78626
WilliamsonFern Bluff MUD Community Center, Canyon Room7320 Wyoming Springs DriveRound Rock78681
WilliamsonFirst Baptist Church of Georgetown1333 W. University AvenueGeorgetown78628
WilliamsonFlorence City Hall (EV)851 FM 970Florence76527
WilliamsonGeorgetown Annex, HR 108 (EV)100 Wilco WayGeorgetown78626
WilliamsonGeorgetown City Hall, Community Room (EV)808 Martin Luther King Jr. StreetGeorgetown78626
WilliamsonGeorgetown ISD Technology Building, Conference Room (EV)603 Lakeway DriveGeorgetown78628
WilliamsonGeorgetown Randalls (EV)5721 Williams DriveGeorgetown78633
WilliamsonGranger Brethren Church, Fellowship Hall (EV)306 W. Broadway StreetGranger76530
WilliamsonHeritage Baptist Church, Room 1081601 FM 971Georgetown78626
WilliamsonHutto Annex (EV)321 Ed Schmidt BlvdHutto78634
WilliamsonHutto ISD Admin Building200 College StreetHutto78634
WilliamsonJarrell ISD Admin Building, Boardroom (EV)108 East Avenue FJarrell76537
WilliamsonKelly rReeves Athletic Complex10211 W. Parmer LaneAustin78717
WilliamsonLeander Church of Christ300 Crystal Falls ParkwayLeander78641
WilliamsonLeander First Baptist Church10000 FM 2243Leander78641
WilliamsonLeander Public Library Annex (EV)1011 S. Bagdad RoadLeander78641
WilliamsonLeander VFW Post 10427, Yetter Hall8760 RR 2243Leander78641
WilliamsonLiberty Hill ISD Gym Annex (EV)301 Forest StreetLiberty Hill78642
WilliamsonPalm Valley Lutheran Church, Back Porch Building2500 E. Palm Valley BlvdRound Rock78665
WilliamsonPat Bryson Municipal Hall201 N. Brushy StreetLeander78641
WilliamsonPinballz Lake Creek13729 Research BlvdAustin78750
WilliamsonRattan Creek Community Center7617 Elkhorn Mountain TrailAustin78729
WilliamsonRock Pointe Church170 CR 214Liberty Hill78642
WilliamsonRound Rock Presbyterian Church4010 Sam Bass RoadRound Rock78681
WilliamsonRound Rock Randalls (EV)2051 Gattis School RoadRound Rock78664
WilliamsonRound Rock Sports Center, Tournament Room2400 Chisholm TrailRound Rock78681
WilliamsonRunning Brushy Middle School, Theatre2303 N. Lakeline BlvdCedar Park78613
WilliamsonSanta Rita Ranch-Ranch House175 Elizabeth Park BlvdLiberty Hill78642
WilliamsonSleep Inn & Suites, Meeting Room1980 S IH 35Round Rock78681
WilliamsonSouth University, Room 1101220 W. Louis Henna BlvdRound Rock78681
WilliamsonSouthwestern Universtiy, Howry Center1001 Southwestern BlvdGeorgetown78626
WilliamsonSpicewood Springs Library8637 Spicewood Springs RoadAustin78729
WilliamsonSt. John Lutheran Church, Education Center409 Main StreetThrall76578
WilliamsonSt. Peter's Church of Coupland108 Wathen StreetCoupland78615
WilliamsonTaylor City Hall, Auditorium (EV)400 Porter StreetTaylor76574
WilliamsonThe Delany at Georgetown Village359 Village Commons BlvdGeorgetown78633
WilliamsonThe Oaks Community Center-Sun City (EV)301 Del Webb BlvdGeorgetown78633
WilliamsonWalburg Community Center4000 FM 972Walburg78626
WilliamsonWellspring United Methodist Church6200 Williams DriveGeorgetown78633
WilliamsonWiley Middle School, Library1526 Raider WayLeander78641
WilliamsonWilliamson County Expo Center, Ron Morrison Meeting Room5350 Bill Picket TrailTaylor76574
WilliamsonWilliamson County Jester Annex, Anderson & Harrell Room (EV)1801 E. Old Settlers BlvdRound Rock78664
WilliamsonWingate by Wyndham Williamson, Conference Center Ballroom1209 N IH 35Round Rock78664