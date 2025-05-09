Dr Pepper Museum celebrates 34th anniversary with $2 admission and special ceremony

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — The Dr Pepper Museum is celebrating its 34th anniversary this weekend by offering $2 admission — a nod to the original ticket price when it opened its doors in 1991.

While Dr Pepper's corporate headquarters relocated to Frisco years ago, the brand's roots remain deeply connected to Waco.

Thanks to the support of numerous benefactors, the story of Dr Pepper's beginnings continues to be preserved in a historic 120-year-old building at the corner of 5th Street and Mary Avenue — once a bottling site for what is recognized as America’s oldest major soft drink.

The celebration will include a brick-laying ceremony at 10:20 a.m. Saturday in the museum’s courtyard, during which eight longtime supporters, dubbed the museum’s “Biggest Fans,” will be recognized.

Situated in the heart of downtown Waco, the museum draws thousands of visitors annually who come to learn about the legacy of one of the nation’s oldest soft drinks.

