DPS: Pursuit with motorcycle ends in fiery crash with 18-wheeler in Bell County

BELL COUNTY, Texas (KXXV) — A motorcyclist has died after crashing into the back of an 18-wheeler following a pursuit with a Texas DPS trooper that started in Belton on IH-14 and ended where the eastbound lanes merge on the northbound lanes of Interstate 35.

DPS says the trooper attempted to make a traffic stop on a 2025 CFMOTO motorcycle after observing it travel at a high rate of speed and operating recklessly on eastbound IH-14 in Belton.

The trooper activated their emergency lights and sirens, but the motorcyclist failed to yield and accelerated to evade the trooper. The motorcyclist continued eastbound before merging onto the northbound lanes of Interstate 35, reaching speeds in excess of 100 miles per hour.

DPS says the motorcyclist exited at Midway Drive and disregarded a red light, going through the intersection at a high speed and endangering other motorists.

The trooper also saw the rider splitting lanes between vehicles along the northbound service road. Due to the red light and traffic conditions, the trooper was forced to slow down for safety and lost sight of the motorcyclist.

Shortly after, the trooper came upon a crash scene involving a burning motorcycle. Preliminary investigation indicates the motorcyclist collided with the rear of an 18-wheeler at a high rate of speed. The crash was in the area of IH-35 and mile marker 298 service road.

The rider was identified as 18-years-old Javion Giocanni Crim of Temple. Crim was taken to Baylor Scott & White Medical Center with incapacitating injuries.

He later succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced deceased by medical personnel.

The crash is still under investigation. The next of kin has been notified.