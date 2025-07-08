DONATE NOW: Texans rally to support flood survivors

CENTRAL TEXAS (KXXV) — In the aftermath of catastrophic flooding that has devastated parts of Central Texas, communities across the state are mobilizing to collect donations and provide aid to survivors.

The historic storms, which brought record rainfall and flash flooding unseen in years, have claimed the lives of more than 100 people across Texas — including dozens of children. Entire communities are reeling from the loss of loved ones, homes, and property.

Local organizations, churches, and individuals are stepping up to gather supplies, raise funds, and offer shelter and support to those affected.

Below is how you can help—

SILOS: At the Silos, a Magnolia box truck will be parked in the semi-circle at the 8th Street entrance of Magnolia Market, with Magnolia staff ready to receive essential resources and donations. All donations will be delivered to the Salvation Army for distribution to those in need throughout Hill Country/Central Texas. Dates: Tuesday, July 8 through Thursday, July 10 from 7 am – 6 pm.

Donations needed : new cotton towels, new blankets, feminine hygiene products, diapers and wipes, toothbrushes and toothpaste, soap, shampoo, deodorant, flashlights, batteries, cleaning supplies, trash bags, bleach, pine-sol, shovels.

BAYLOR: BearAid disaster relief and the Department of Missions, Service & Public Life are packing disaster relief kits with the help of students, faculty, and staff.



The Bobo Spiritual Life Center will be beginning at 2 pm on Wednesday, July 9, and Thursday, July 10.

Donations needed: Five-gallon bucket, dish soap, household cleaner, laundry detergent, insect repellent, kitchen gloves, scrub brush, and trash bags.

Notre Dame Catholic Church: (located in Kerrville, Texas) is helping with shelter.

Donations needed : Food, water, and clothing.

The devastating floods in central Texas have left families and communities in urgent need of support. Scripps News and the Scripps Howard Fund are partnering to provide critical relief to those impacted. Every dollar donated here will go directly to helping victims recover.