Dog park advocates have no luck getting on Waco Parks and Recreation meeting agenda

MCLENNAN COUNTY, Texas — It’s been almost four months since the HOT dog park in Waco shut its gates, and because there is no longer a public dog park in Waco, dog owners are now traveling to parks in Woodway.



After the sudden closure of the hot dog park on Steinbeck Drive in September, locals have asked our city leaders if they’d consider creating a city-run dog park.

Haley Lay and other dog owners have attended Waco City Council Meetings and Parks and Recreational Meetings. Each time requesting to get on the agenda for the city to consider a dog park, but they haven’t had any luck.

Advocates have been told if the city were to create a dog park, it wouldn't happen for at least another two years.

“We’ve been to every meeting they’ve had since October, and at every one since the first one we’ve gone to, they said, you’ll be on the next agenda, we’ll put you on the next agenda, but every time we show up, we’re not on the agenda,” Haley Lay said.

Waco dog owners are starting to get frustrated over what they perceive to be inaction by the City of Waco.

“We used to go to the HOT dog park, but since that’s been closed, there’s no place to go, really,” Debbie Kemp and Cyndy Shirey said.

“But right now, it’s looking like they’re not very interested in it.”

25 News reporter Dominique Leh reached out to the City of Waco for any updates on a potential dog park but has yet to get a response.

Back in October, the City said,

“We are exploring future projects with our multi-year capital improvement program and listening to our community members on what park development and programs they want to see.”

So, in the meantime, Haley Lay’s dog and other pups are getting their exercise at two different parks in Woodway.

“The park here is quite small, maybe a quarter acre lot maybe, so there are some people over there with a large German shepherd who are using the tennis courts instead of the park because the tennis courts are bigger than the dog park,” Lay said.

The two women, Debbie Kemp and Cyndy Shirey, using those tennis courts, say they need a safe and enclosed area to take their dog.

“She lives in an apartment, so she doesn’t have a yard to exercise him in,” Kemp and Shirey said.

Although dog owners appreciate the space at Woofway Park, Locals say it’s not big enough, and it’s not in Waco.

The dog can’t stretch their legs if you’ve got a little toy dog, it’s fine, but if you’ve got a dog that’s an athlete, they can’t do it” Mike Miller said.

So, they plan to continue their fight to have their voices heard.

““From what they’ve told us, if a dog park is going to happen, it won’t be until at least 2027 so the longer they put off putting us on the agenda, the longer and longer we’re going to have to wait if the city ever does decide to develop a park, We’re still here, we’re not going to give up and we won’t be ignored,” said Haley Lay

Haley and other dog owners advocating for a dog park will be at the upcoming city council meeting on Tuesday, January 21st, to continue fighting for their pets. To continue following their updates, you can visit their Facebook page.

