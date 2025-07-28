Documentary project aims to preserve local Calvert school's rich history

CALVERT, Texas (KRHD) — Neighbors in Calvert are working to bring the story of W.D. Spigner High School — formerly known as Calvert Colored High School — to a wider audience through a documentary project.

Watch the full story here:

The school is considered a local landmark, rich with memories and deep history.

"Education is not one color, it's the diaspora of everybody but it starts somewhere," board member, Earlie Hearne Jr., said.

The documentary project, titled "Beyond the Schoolyard," explores the school's history through the voices of its alumni.

"What happens here, what happens at our schools after we graduate, it's not the end. We also want to keep the memories alive and the history of those who walked the halls and attended classes here," Director and culture studies professor, Myeshia Babers, said.

For Babers, this project is personal. She has had three generations of family attend the school.

"I wanted to honor the legacy of my grandmother and my work collecting stories and cultural narratives for other people. This is me trying to capture and hold on to a piece of my family and the hall she walked through, you know, classes and all the things," she said.

Currently, only a trailer has been released, but the school board is actively seeking funding to complete the full documentary.

When asked why maintaining history is important, Babers explained, "Because that is I think for the most part is our guiding star. It keeps us in check and aligned where we come from where we're going."

The project aims not only to honor the past but also to inspire future generations to carry this legacy forward.

"We need to be bridge building across generations across socioeconomic statuses across different ethnic backgrounds, right? We need to be bridge building, not division," Babers said.

Babers hopes to have the documentary completed by the end of next year. Those interested in supporting their efforts can check out the link to their GoFundMe here.

