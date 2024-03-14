Watch Now
Did you see it? New billboard just went up along I-35

Madison Myers/Doug Galler
Posted at 10:06 AM, Mar 14, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-14 11:09:46-04

BRUCEVILLE, Texas — A second billboard has just gone up to help raise awareness about the findings at the Marlin Animal Shelter.

Protesters said it's another way to gain attraction and hold city leaders accountable.

The billboard was funded by Journey Home Rescue—a rescue facility that took in several of the sick and malnourished dogs from the Marlin Animal Shelter.

The billboard is located directly across I-35, north of Highway 7 in Bruceville, TX.

You can find the exact location here.

