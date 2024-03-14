Did you see it? New billboard just went up along I-35

BRUCEVILLE, Texas — A second billboard has just gone up to help raise awareness about the findings at the Marlin Animal Shelter.

Madison Myers/Doug Galler

Protesters said it's another way to gain attraction and hold city leaders accountable.

The billboard was funded by Journey Home Rescue—a rescue facility that took in several of the sick and malnourished dogs from the Marlin Animal Shelter.

The billboard is located directly across I-35, north of Highway 7 in Bruceville, TX.

You can find the exact location here.

SHARE: Share on Facebook

Follow Madison Myers for the latest news in the Gatesville, McGregor, and Marlin areas

Facebook | Instagram| X