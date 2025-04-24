Defense rests in Caysen Allison trial: Jury deliberations set for Monday

BELL COUNTY, Texas (KXXV) — The defense in the trial of Caysen Allison has officially rested its case.

Court proceedings have been adjourned for the remainder of the week and are scheduled to resume on Monday. Each side will have 75 minutes for closing arguments, beginning at 9 a.m., followed by jury instructions and the start of deliberations.

Allison is facing charges connected to a high-profile case that has drawn significant public attention.

