Defending against West Nile virus after first positive mosquito sample of 2025 in Brazos County

BRAZOS COUNTY, Texas (KRHD) — Health officials in Brazos County have confirmed the first positive mosquito sample for West Nile virus of 2025 in the 77845 zip code of College Station.

"We're always cautious because West Nile is endemic in the area, meaning that it's always here," said Ashleigh Brand, environmental specialist with the Brazos County Health District.

For most people, mosquitoes are merely annoying, but they can also pose serious health risks.

Data from the State of Texas shows this year's infection rate so far is lower than previous seasons.

Brazos County Health District Positive mosquito pools are down so far this year in the state of Texas.

"This time last year we were seeing way more at this time, so honestly this season is a little bit slower than last year — doesn't mean it is not here and doesn't mean you should not protect yourself, but it is definitely a slower season for us," Brand said.

Brand tells15 ABC that the increased rainfall in the region has actually helped reduce mosquito populations by washing out larvae. However, standing water left behind is the problem.

"With a lot of rain you have a lot of breeding habitats, a lot of your artificial containers, your tires, stuff like that will hold the water and will breed it," Brand said.

Tyler Dupnick Standing water creates breeding grounds for mosquitoes.

Health officials recommend following the "Four D's" to protect against West Nile virus:



Avoid peak mosquito times of dusk and dawn

Dress in long sleeves and pants

Use insect repellent containing DEET

Drain standing water

"Everyone should definitely drain their standing water because a lot of the times you're breeding your own mosquitoes in your own yard," Brand said.

The Brazos County Health District sets mosquito traps weekly in Brazos County and every other week in six surrounding counties. Those preventative measures now ramp up with a positive sample.

Brazos County Health District The Brazos County Health District traps mosquitoes with nets in order to get samples.

15 ABC asked Brand what the next steps are after a positive sample.

"We increase surveillance in that zip code that we got that pool, so that means we set more traps," Brand said. "So we're taking more samples, seeing if there's more presence of disease, as well as in the closer area of where that trap was that we got that positive sample."

Dr. Timothy Erickson, an associate professor at Texas A&M, tells 15 ABC that most people who contract West Nile virus are asymptomatic. Some develop mild symptoms like fever, while others can experience severe neurological complications that can be extremely harmful and possibly fatal.

