Crawford ends volunteer ambulance service, residents now rely on outside EMS providers

CRAWFORD, Texas (KXXV) — The city of Crawford will no longer provide volunteer ambulance services to its residents, marking the end of the local emergency medical response that has served the community.

The Crawford Volunteer Fire Department announced its EMS is no longer in service. Residents and the surrounding community will now receive emergency medical services from American Medical Response based out of Waco or Coryell Health from McGregor, both providing advanced life support services.

"The Crawford EMS was a BLS service, which was basic life service and the ambulance providing service now is ALS, so they will have a higher means of care. But it will be a slower, longer response time," said Brian Westerfield, chief of the Crawford Volunteer Fire Department.

Chief Westerfield, who has been with the Crawford VFD for nearly 20 years, said staffing was part of why Crawford's EMS service shut down. He said one of the biggest challenges with volunteer emergency response services is money.

The change in emergency services could mean better care in the ambulance, but it may take longer to arrive.

"We'll probably be using the helicopter more if it's something real critical," Westerfield said.

For residents in the rural community, the loss of local EMS presents unique challenges.

"Just because you're so far from the hospital, if something bad happens, you know, it's a long drive to the hospital and it's, we're rural so we're away from the city so it's just important to have them based closer," Westerfield said.

25 News' Bella Popadiuk asked Westerfield for advice for residents moving forward now that there is not an ambulance in town.

"Just be familiar with how to call 911, alert them early. You know, just know your address, know what's going on around you, basically, pay attention," Westerfield said.

