Proposal for new land use, developments in Coryell County raising concerns for rural residents

GATESVILLE, Texas (KXXV) — "I understand that we have to move forward, but we're giving up a lot," Joyce Terry said.

After living in Coryell County for 28 years, Terry says she has seen a lot of change in the community.

More recently, a new proposal for land use and developments throughout Coryell County is raising concerns that this may be too much change, and too fast.

"It certainly impacts the country and the peacefulness here,” Terry said.

“You used to sit out on your front porch and watch the deer and turkey and all the wildlife, and hear the birds well — that's almost impossible non, and that was one reason people like living in the country."

A county survey shows more than half of the respondents, like Terry, have lived here for over 20 years.

The plan ranges from housing and sustainable growth, to road projects, to new economic development.

According to the survey, in the next 15 years, most neighbors do not want to see more homes built in the area.

Meanwhile, the majority do want to see new agricultural business and services, protection for natural resources and improvements to transportation.

Terry says whatever is done, there needs to be a focus on managing new growth.

"I know our population has increased radically, but there needs to be control on what can be done, and what makes sense to be done," Terry said.

Out of the two proposed vision statements for the project, the first one was liked by most.

It states in part:

“We believe in sustainable growth, where it can be supported without compromising our rural character and agricultural assets.”

Terry says she supports that, as long as it doesn't change the small-town feel and charm of the community.

"I want to see it put into practice, because these developments have already affected our rural areas, and there's a lot more that's up for sale if some developer wants to buy," Terry said.

According to the survey, more than half of the residents, 62 percent to be exact, are not comfortable with the rate of this development.

The most common comments are that they need to preserve the rural character, it takes away farmland and it is happening too fast.

