'Operation Bad Elf': Coryell Co. Constable returns elf in handcuffs

CORYELL COUNTY, Texas — If your Elf isn’t on its shelf, it might be in handcuffs. Coryell County Constable Guy Beveridge has been busy this December picking up some rowdy elves.

His mission — to return them to their rightful owners, and to foster a healthy relationship with law enforcement.

Some of Santa’s little helpers might need some help of their own after they were caught drinking a little too much syrup.

25 News' Dominique Leh took a ride with one of Santa’s helpers, Coryell County Constable Guy Beveridge, as part of his mission.

“How rough is it this time of year with some rough elves?"

"You know we start around December 1st with this, these elves they go out from their house during the day to report to Santa, and then they come back and they get lost or they just take their time. They get downtown with other elves, and you know it's tough. — they start drinking syrup and eating a lot of candy,” Constable Beveridge said.

And that’s when Constable Beveridge picks up these bad elves. It’s all a part of his "Operation Bad Elf" project.

“They wouldn’t give me their names, they just gave me their address and the kids they belong to and we’re gonna take them back to the house and hopefully the kids will identify them for us and then we’ll release them to the family.”

After some identification, and some paper work , the elves are free to go.

Melanie Trinidad Reyes told us this whole experience was special for her and her kids teaching them not to be afraid of the police.

“It’s fun that they’re getting involved with the kids especially so that they don’t look so scary, they’re approachable they’re getting involved in the community. It’s something fun to do especially during Christmas,” Reyes said.

And that message of comfort and joy is what Constable Beveridge is wanting his community to feel.

“Kids experience police in different ways at different times in their life, and this is a way that we can make sure their experience is wonderful and awesome,” Constable Beveridge said.

And before he leaves, there’s one last order of business.

“How about a hug? Awe, awesome!”

Constable Beveridge still has some slots open, so if your Elf has been acting up in Copperas Cove, you can reach out to him on Facebook. Constable Beveridge hopes to make "Operation Bad Elf" go nationwide.