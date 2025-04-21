One map, all agencies: Coryell County rolls out real-time emergency dashboard

CORYELL COUNTY, Texas (KXXV) — Local emergency officials are now using a new digital dashboard designed to enhance coordination between agencies and provide real-time updates to the public during emergencies.

The system connects law enforcement, EMS, fire departments, and road and bridge crews across the county, aiming to streamline communication and improve response times during critical events.

“It’s safer, more secure, it does add a level of information that the county hasn’t provided historically,” said Coryell County Judge Roger Miller.

“During the floods of last May, we had some deputies meeting other deputies up on a common road. They just happened to be on different sides of the creek and they didn't realize that each of them was going to that particular location,” Miller said.

The dashboard is designed to prevent that kind of confusion.

“They’re doing one thing, we’re doing one thing, and we don’t always communicate well,” said Gatesville Fire Chief Billy Vaden.

“It’s going to expedite the flow of information between us. In the past there’s always been a gap there,” said Justin Latham, administrator for Coryell County Road and Bridge.

“Instead of having to call each particular agency, they can pull it up on our map and be able to see it,” Coryell County Sheriff Scott Williams added.

While the dashboard is primarily used by emergency crews, members of the public will also have limited access. It will allow residents to see alerts as they happen, track fires, and stay informed about severe weather conditions or blocked roadways.

“I think it will be well received because of the transparency, number one. Number two, because of the real time alerts that they’re going to get. It will keep us well informed, but the main thing is keeping residents well informed that this is there,” Williams said.

