‘Long time coming’: Proposed pay raise from all elected officials in Coryell County

GATESVILLE, Texas (KXXV — For Amanda Ashby, making room in next year's budget for salary raises for elected officials, hits close to home.

Ashby said she saw what went into the job, as her father-in-law, Ray Ashby, once served as the Coryell County Commissioner for Precinct. 4.

“We need to get them up where they need to be,” Ashby said.

“As far as our elected officials, we need to take care of them, first and foremost, so they can thrive in their families and what they do for us."

The last pay raise was last year, but unlike this time, it didn't cover all of our local county leaders.

If approved, $3,000 could go to each county commissioner, justice of the peace and constable.

$3,000 would also go to the tax collector, district clerk, county clerk and county treasurer.

County Judge, Roger Miller, would see $7,000 more.

$15,000 would be added to County Attorney Brandon Belt's paycheck.

“The county attorney’s pay was adjusted to be in line with the principles of state prosecutor’s pay as reflected in Texas Government Code, Chapter 46,” Miller said.

In a recording from the commissioners latest workshop on the budget, County Commissioner Scott Weddle said he wants to see how these pay raises could affect the overall budget.

“The court's goal is to take care of our people first. We should know what the impact is going to be and I have no clue," Weddle said.

Meanwhile, Miller said this move could impact us by possibly raising taxes for our community.

Ashby said she will pay higher taxes if need be, adding the county has her full support in making these proposed pay raises a reality.

“I would be okay with paying higher taxes to make sure that they get where they need to be. We all have to fill the pot for each other – that's how we all grow," Ashby said.

If approved, the salary raises will total $70,000.

Miller provided a statement to 25 news on the proposal:

“Salaries for Coryell County employees and Elected Officials have lagged behind most other counties within our region and counties of similar size for a number of years. I have attempted to raise those salaries in incremental steps for the past several years. Obviously, these raises are being funded with revenues we receive from our tax payers. I appreciate their support and understanding as we continue to be good stewards of the tax dollars we collect from our citizens.”

Follow Allison on social media!