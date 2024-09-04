It’s crunch time for Coryell County commissioners to pass proposed tax rate

GATESVILLE, Texas (KXXV) — Reed Baize’s family has owned land in Coryell County for more than 100 years. For him, seeing another proposed tax rate increase isn’t surprising, but disappointing.

“The fact that you're still paying rent on property your family's owned for that long – and if you don't pay that rent, you could lose the property – just seems to me there could be another way to generate that funding, other than property taxes,” Baize said.

Coryell County Judge, Roger Miller, said this is the only way to make up for big projects that pushed the county over budget. Still, Miller said they are working to find a solution that is in the best interest of our neighbors.

“Every one of these commissioners lives in Coryell County,” Miller said.

“They will feel part of that tax increase themselves, if they are property owners or business owners. So in my mind, it's critical to be mindful of the impact the county governments have on their citizens.”

The proposed tax rate is $0.473700 per $100 of home value. That marks a 26.9% increase from last year's rate of $0.373280 per $100.

Commissioners Kyle Matthews and Scott Weddle opposed the proposed rate. Commissioners Keith Taylor and Ryan Basham, along with Judge Miller, supported it.

However, Miller said that doesn’t mean he is happy with it.

“It's always been my belief that you should operate within the constraints of fiscal responsibility. I think there are some areas where we did not do that as well as we could,” Miller said.

Miller said they are still looking at options to lower the proposed rate.

Meanwhile, Baize said with the high cost of everything else right now, it’s just another thing our neighbors have to worry about.

“We keep trying to squeeze blood from a stone. There are things that benefit from raising taxes, but the way you raise taxes, sometimes is up for discussion,” Baize said.

On September 5, the county commissioners will hold a public hearing to address the proposed tax rate.

The 2025 budget will go into effect on October 1.

