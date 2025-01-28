‘I am for the child’: CASA of Bell, Coryell Counties receives $25,000 grant

CORYELL COUNTY, Texas (KXXV) — "I am for the child," is the powerful message at the heart of the work done by Court-Appointed Special Advocates (CASA), like Kim Chambers, who are dedicated to providing support, love, and advocacy for children removed from their homes due to abuse or neglect.

Chambers, a volunteer with CASA of Bell and Coryell Counties, shared her experience working with the children.

“My child that I have now was in 13 placements in a single year at the age of three-and-a-half years old,” Chambers said.

Chambers’ role as a CASA volunteer is to provide consistent support to children who are navigating the foster care system. She helps ensure their voices are heard in court and that their needs are being met.

“I’ve known this child for five years now,” Chambers said. “I know his school, I know what should be going on with him, and I’m familiar with his nuances. His birthday is in December, and it really took me back when I realized, ‘Wow. I’ve celebrated five birthdays with him.’”

In 2023, more than 1,300 children in Bell and Coryell counties were placed in the care of the Department of Family and Protective Services (DFPS). However, only 300 of those children had a CASA volunteer, highlighting a significant gap between need and available support.

“There are children that judges would love to have CASA volunteers involved with – the court-appointed special advocates who provide oversight and support for the child,” Chambers said. “But there’s just not enough volunteers.”

Still, recent support from local organizations is helping to bridge the gap. CASA of Bell and Coryell Counties was recently awarded $25,000 from the E.R. Carpenter Foundation to recruit and train more CASA volunteers.

CASA of Bell and Coryell Counties is actively seeking more volunteers to meet the growing need for advocacy in the community.

