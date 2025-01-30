Soaring egg prices as bird flu devastates U.S. chicken flocks, Gatesville farmer explains

GATESVILLE, Texas (KXXV) — A strain of influenza, commonly known as the "bird flu," wipes out entire flocks of chickens across the U.S., pushing egg prices to near-record highs.

Reed Baize, who raises chickens and produces farm-fresh eggs on his farm in Gatesville, is witnessing firsthand how the outbreak impacts local communities.

“It’s always existed in wild migratory birds, but they are very concerned that this could be transferable to humans and affect our egg-laying populations,” Baize said.

The average cost of eggs has nearly doubled as the effects of the outbreak continue to ripple through the food supply chain and hit grocery shelves hard.

“If you have a flock of birds and one tests positive, they’re liquidating the whole flock,” Baize said.

“There are countless farms that have been forced to liquidate their egg layers, and as a result, you're seeing that on the shelf right now – there’s not enough supply for the demand, so prices go up.”

This week, Rose Acre Farms, the second-largest egg producer in the U.S., confirmed that its chickens had tested positive for the bird flu. Experts said this will only extend the period of high prices, further burdening consumers.

“As a local egg producer, I’ve seen my sales increase. People need eggs. It’s one of the staples: eggs, flour, sugar,” Baize added.

With more than 147 million birds affected and all 50 states reporting outbreak cases, it could be months before farms recover.

“It’ll pass, but right now, whether it's me or someone else, there are many local egg producers in the community,” Baize said. “I know there are many options locally if people just look; you don’t have to buy everything at the supermarket. There are options.”

Eggs aren't the only food items being impacted by the bird flu. Dairy products, including milk and cheese, have also been hit hard by the outbreak, and it remains unclear when relief will come.

Follow Allison on social media!