One year later: Gatesville still recovering from historic flooding

GATESVILLE, Texas (KXXV) — In June 2024, 25 News’ Allison Hill went to Gatesville to speak with residents just weeks after historic flooding swept through the community.

Samantha Saxon remembers the moment the floodwaters overtook her home.

“It was coming out of our walls through the ground into the basement. It was coming from underneath the stairs, and outside the door it was up to 3 feet in front of it, and we were terrified over that,” Saxon said last summer.

Now, a year later, Saxon has finally returned home after being displaced for months due to mold and water damage caused by the devastating spring storms.

“It’s a range of emotions because it doesn’t feel like a year, but then it does feel like a year,” Saxon said.

Hill spoke with her again during her first week back in her home.

“This past weekend would be when we finally moved in. So we are still working on our house. The city, you still see them doing repairs at different locations. It’s not done,” she said.

The city of Gatesville is also marking the one-year anniversary of what officials described as “large-scale flooding events.”

City Manager Brad Hunt announced that FEMA has since identified 17 impacted locations and more than 90 damaged areas, including the Gatesville Public Library and Faunt Le Roy Park.

While city leaders continue working to rebuild the community, Saxon is focused on rebuilding her life and home — hoping the worst is behind them.

“You keep seeing the news with the storms coming and so that’s what your worry is ‘Ok, is this going to happen again?’ You know that the people that you care about, they’re safe, and they can get away from devastation like that,” she said.

CITY OF GATESVILLE NEWS RELEASE

“As we approach the one-year anniversary of the large-scale flooding events of May 3-5, 2024, the City of Gatesville wishes to update the public on our continuing efforts to secure Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) funding, repair damages, and reopen facilities affected by the disaster.

Now working with our fourth different FEMA project manager, as well as excellent partners at the Texas Department of Emergency Management (TDEM), we have identified 17 locations and over 90 total damage areas from the May 2024 flood and the contemporary wind/rain events in April/May 2024.

Many of the documented damages are under consideration for FEMA funding, but did not require closures of facilities. Several other locations were damaged to the point that closures were required, including:

Faunt Le Roy Park: The entire park flooded May 3-6, 2024

• The walking trail and upper portion of the park was reopened in July 2024, after extensive debris removal, electrical repairs, walking trail resurfacing, and cleanup.

• The lower loop portion of the park was reopened to pedestrians last month, after removal of damaged trees and limbs, electrical work, and installation of safety fencing near the hazardous banks of the river. The bathrooms will reopen soon, after plumbing and other repairs are completed.

• The portion of 7° Street between the walking trail and lower portion crosses over a large culvert, which was damaged in the flood. This culvert will require FEMA funding to repair, and that is the reason the lower portion is not yet open to vehicular traffic.

Public Library: The roof was damaged during wind/hail events April/May 2024

• The April/May 2024 weather events exacerbated a roof and HVAC issue at the library, causing high humidity within the building and subsequent development of mold.

• Upon discovery of the mold issue in September 2024, we closed the library for assessment and repairs. We then established limited Library services at City Hall.

• After extensive work on the building, including a redesigned and newly-installed HVAC system, the Library is set to reopen in May 2025.

Shady Lane (between Bridge Street and Wren Circle): May 3-6 flooding eroded the creek bed under a box culvert servicing Shady Lane

• The concrete culvert became unstable and unsafe for vehicular travel.

• Shady Lane was closed in October 2024 due to the safety concerns.

• We continue to work with FEMA to fund the repairs this culvert, and anticipate reopening Shady Lane within four weeks of receipt of the pending funding.”

Follow Allison on social media!