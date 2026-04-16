GATESVILLE, Texas (KXXV) — One month after a fire destroyed the western half of downtown Gatesville, the community is coming together to support those impacted and begin the recovery process.

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One month later: Gatesville community comes together after downtown fire

The damage remains visible across the square, with charred buildings, boarded windows and businesses forced to start over.

“I just couldn’t believe it,” said Gatesville resident Ray Ashby. “It just continued from that end… went wall to wall… and gutted the entire thing. It was just very sickening. Sitting there watching it go… was like watching history burn up.”

Despite the devastation, residents say the response from the community has been strong.

“If we all come together, I feel like we can make such a huge impact,” said Gatesville resident Natasha Morgan.

Organizers say recovery efforts are already underway, although challenges remain.

“A lot has happened within that month. The bail bonds, they are in the process of moving into a new office… there are still questions about others… but there is movement. People are recovering slowly – and we can’t do it without our community,” said Amber Tippett, organizer of the Gatesville Square Relief Benefit.

Local volunteers are now planning a relief event aimed at helping those affected by the fire. The Gatesville Square Relief Benefit will include live music, local vendors and donation opportunities, with proceeds going directly to impacted businesses and residents.

“It started as something small… just a street dance. But the support has been remarkable,” Tippett said.

For many business owners, recovery is still in its early stages. Community leaders say events like this provide both financial assistance and encouragement.

“This isn’t the end of us. We’re going to rebuild – and we’re going to keep going,” Tippett said.

The Gatesville Square Relief Benefit will be held downtown on Saturday, April 25 from 10:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. All proceeds will go directly to those impacted by the fire.

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