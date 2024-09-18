Ojinaga to Gatesville: 1 local family’s path to a new life

GATESVILLE, Texas (KXXV) — More than 20 years ago, Dolores Lobo made the choice to give her children a brighter future.

As tensions grew in their home of Ojinaga, Chihuahua, she said staying was not an option.

“When we decided to come, I told the kids we were moving — they were surprised and asked, ‘Where?’, I said, ‘We are going to go to the other side,” Lobo said.

Dolores only grabbed clothes, documents, and two scrapbooks — they were filled with memories of their life in Ojinaga.

493 miles later, she and her two children arrived in Gatesville.

“It was hard — you are leaving behind your whole life," Lobo said.

"The feelings I had when I was driving was, ‘Did I do the right thing?’ I looked up to God and knew I was doing good, because I was thinking about them [the kids], too.”

Still, things were not easy — Dolores didn't speak English and was waiting on her green card.

She worked various jobs like construction and cleaning homes.

When she officially became a U.S. citizen, she was working at a bank. Now, she works for the Texas Department of Criminal Justice.

Dolores said she was able to give her kids opportunities and the life she never had.

“Here we are — we love Gatesville. Now, we are legal to be in this county," she said.

"It took a long time, a lot of work, and a lot of tears. We are here now, and we are grateful for that."

From then on, her family planted roots in our community. However, she says she will never forget where she came from.

“I did a good job. I made the best decision. I would also say, do not ever forget where you are coming from. Do not ever forget who you are,” Dolores said.

