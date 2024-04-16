Local libraries share how they're surviving the digital age

GATESVILLE, Texas — “We have to constantly be teaching ourselves how to use the newest technology or else we’re going to get lost also,” said Gatesville Public Library Director Shekinah Harp.

With technology continuing to advance all across the world, libraries in our community are doing their best to keep up.

Many of the changes that come with emerging technology are now arriving in our neighborhoods.

“Students are definitely using the E-books and audio books and checking those out and they’re growing in popularity,” said University High librarian Kelly Cunningham.

With self checkout, laptops, and digital catalogs, a lot of our daily activities can now be done in the blink of an eye.

It's a trend you'll even see at our local public libraries. While walking around the one in Gatesville, you’ll find more than books.

There are QR codes on several shelves - directing visitors exactly where they need to be.

“We have probably about 20 patrons everyday that come in just to use the computer and that does not count the ones that are just coming in to print out something,” Harp said.

Local schools are also adapting to the changes.

“Students can check out books and use an app on their phone so they can read an e-book or listen to an audio book,” Cunningham said.

“Over there we have our self-checkout station where there’s laminated instructions, you scan your id and that pulls up your account and then you scan the barcode that each library book has,” said University High School Library aid Araceli Herrera.

Araceli tells me the advancements in technology are making her learning experiences easier.

“There are books that I need to have at all times and carrying a paper copy around is a little inconvenient so I like to have it online,” Herrera said.

Libraries in our community say they will continue to adapt as advancements continue.