Local business hosts a benefit for Gatesville resident battling cancer

GATESVILLE, Texas (KXXV) — “It’s amazing… it’s amazing to see. Gatesville has always been known for coming together to help people in need,” Karen George said.

Coming together — it’s something our neighbors in Gatesville are familiar with.

It’s a small town with a big heart.

“We like to help people that are in need,” George said.

Gatesville resident Jessica Blanchard was recently diagnosed with Stage 4 oral cancer.

Within weeks, she’s been through several medical procedures — including a surgery that lasted more than 20 hours.

Texas Station Event Center held this fish fry benefit and silent auction to help support Jessica and her needs.

“Yeah we’ve had many of her friends and all of our family has reached out, donated, helped with food, helped with planning, helped with cooking. There’s been more than enough people to help,” Jessica’s daughter in-law Tami Blanchard said.

Dozens in our community were in attendance and showed their support by offering help in a variety of ways.

“A lot of these friends are right here helping out. We've been life-long friends and they are actually here helping out with a lot of this event today so they love her. people around here love her and Dwayne,” George said.

The family told 25 News it’s an act they didn’t have to think twice about doing.

“They would do anything for anybody,” Blanchard said.

“And we’re just here to pay it back and give it forward,” George said.

Standing beside Jessica is a family that loves and a community that cares.