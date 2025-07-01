Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Knife-wielding man hit by truck during police standoff on TX-36

GATESVILLE, Texas (KXXV) — A man was hospitalized after being struck by an 18-wheeler Monday night during a confrontation with police on State Highway 36, authorities said.

Officers responded to a domestic disturbance around 9:21 p.m. at a business in the 4600 block of TX-36. Officers were told the individual involved should be banned from the premises.

Police later located the 35-year-old male walking along the 4000 block of TX-36. According to officials, the man pulled out a knife and told officers to shoot him before stepping into the roadway, where an 18-wheeler hit him. The vehicle did not remain at the scene.

The man was taken to Baylor Scott & White Medical Center in Temple with unknown injuries. An investigation into the incident is ongoing.

