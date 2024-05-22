'It was an honor for them to ask me': Gatesville Police Chief takes on role as Interim City Manager

GATESVILLE, Texas — "It was an easy response to say, because I know that I can serve in this role in the way the city needs,” said Gatesville Interim City Manager, Brad Hunt.

After the recent resignation of city manager Scott Albert, former Police Chief Brad Hunt is now taking on the role of Interim City Manager.

The Gatesville City Council accepted the previous city manager's resignation on May 14.

Shortly after, Hunt stepped down as chief and was appointed to the role of city manager.

"It was an honor for them to ask me, and it was easy to say yes because they really are easy to work for,” Hunt said.

Hunt's new role will include ensuring the progress of several city projects, such as upgrades on the Stillhouse Water Treatment Plant, and the reconditioning of water towers.

"We’re getting a handle on that to make sure we don’t miss anything or miss any deadlines," Hunt said.

"Once we get those projects settled, we’ll be really working on budget moving forward because it’s getting to be budget season and that’s what I’m looking forward to."

The Gatesville City Manager oversees a total operating budget of more than $16 million dollars and 88 full-time employees.

It's a task that Hunt says isn’t easy.

"It has been a whirlwind so far — days fly by," Hunt said.

"Again, so many projects in motion and just getting up to speed on them and making sure I don’t forget to talk to folks and respond to emails and stay in touch with folks."

Hunt tells 25 News that he has so far enjoyed working with our city leaders.

"That’s my job as city manager — to empower the department heads and everyone working here — all 88 employees and give them the things they need to succeed, make sure it’s affordable, make sure it’s responsible, make sure people are accountable and keep us on track," Hunt said.

"I know that’s what they will do."

Hunt stepped down as chief because the Gatesville City Charter states that one person can not hold two titles at the same time.

Former lieutenant Cody Lee is now acting as Chief of Police, but will hand the reigns back to Hunt after a permanent city manager is hired.