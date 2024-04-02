Here's how some of the oldest members of the Central Texas community are getting ready for the eclipse

GATESVILLE, Texas — “Oh I’m very excited because it will be once in a lifetime for me,” Nellie Sheldon said.

The solar eclipse — it’s something everyone in the community has been waiting for.

Especially longtime Gatesville resident, 93-year-old Nellie Sheldon.

“Well like I said, it’ll be once in a lifetime and the only time I’ll get to do this, so yes — I’m very excited. I’ve been reading about it for about three or four months,” Sheldon said.

Hillside Medical Lodge in Gatesville told 25 News they’re doing everything they can to ensure this day is one residents will never forget.

“We will be taking them out back — we have a beautiful area in the back with a pergola," said Susie Meelbusch with Hillside Medical Lounge.

"We will have everyone outside — most of the residents and staff so we can be there watching it together."

“We’ve got alien headbands, we even got them space blankets because it’s supposed to get really cold, it's supposed to cool down," said Kami Williams with Hillside Medical Lounge said.

"It’s my job, it's what I do and I just want to make it as special as I can for them."

As for Nellie — she’s ready for any and everything that takes place during the eclipse.

“Well, when the aliens come I’m going to shoo them away,” Sheldon said.