Gatesville shares recovery process 1 year after 'large-scale flooding events'

GATESVILLE, Texas (KXXV) — The City of Gatesville shared an update Thursday on efforts to repair damages, reopen facilities, and secure funding from FEMA related to flooding in May 2024.

25 News told you about the issues last year, including a historic church impacted by the storms.

The city says it is now working with its fourth project manager with the Federal Emergency Management Agency. 17 locations and more than 90 damage areas have been identified.

Among the locations damaged and still waiting to fully reopen include:



Faunt Le Roy Park

Public Library

Shady Lane

The city says many of the damaged areas are under consideration for FEMA funding.