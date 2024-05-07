Gatesville ISD parents frustrated with district's lack of communication regarding bus driver

GATESVILLE, Texas — "I haven’t heard from the school at all — no communication, so I’m not sure what they’re doing,” said one Gatesville ISD parent, Elaine Kinney.

Communication — it’s something some local parents feel they aren't getting from Gatesville ISD.

Last week, 25 News brought you the concerns from neighborhood parents over a video taken by a student, showing a district bus driver talking on the phone while driving a bus carrying local students.

The parents say they've reached out to the district superintendent who listened to their concerns over the phone, but has yet to offer any resolution.

"The bus route is very important to me — I work full time and rely on the bus to get my kids to school, and sometimes home, while I’m at work," Kinney said.

"I really need to feel like they're safe, and I don’t feel like that's been the case."

Since 25 News last shared this story with you, there have been several other reports coming in from parents sharing their concerns with school safety — one of the main issues being speeding in school zones.

25 News' Madison Myers spoke with Gatesville Police Chief Brad Hunt to see how bad the issue really is.

"I know that since the beginning of last school year — August of 2022 — they have written at least 131 citations or warnings about speed or other violations… just hazardous moving violations in the school zone,” Chief Hunt said.

He says safety in local school zones is one of his top priorities.

"It’s really about presence and deterrence, and just being seen and having your lights on— pulling a vehicle over makes everyone realize they patrol the school zones, and I need to watch what I am doing,” Chief Hunt said.

25 News reached out to the district several times last week, but never received any response.

Tuesday afternoon, 25 News reached out again, and was told that no one from the district would be available for comment, but parents say they believe the driver has been moved to a different route.