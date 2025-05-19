Gatesville ISD cuts school supply list in half, easing financial burden on families

GATESVILLE, Texas (KXXV) — As the 2024-2025 school year winds down, Gatesville Independent School District is already looking ahead to August. This year, the district has found a way to reduce the number of items on back-to-school supply lists, saving some families hundreds of dollars.

Watch how neighbors are responding to the change:

Gatesville ISD cuts school supply list in half, easing financial burden for parents

"At the beginning of the year, the parents are trying to get shoes, trying to get clothes, get backpacks – just all those things you need to start your kids off on the right foot," Michelle Martin, who deals with truancy and community outreach with Gatesville ISD, said.

Now, Martin and Pam Williams, the executive director of community outreach with Gatesville ISD, said it can make a big difference for larger families. Martin estimates school supplies could range from $250 to $500 for families, depending on the number of children.

"That’s expensive," Martin said. "I mean, I had two children, and some of our families have four, five, or even six kids. That adds up really quick."

This initiative was made possible through an H-E-B grant, which provides each student in the district with the necessary school supplies for the upcoming year. At the start of the 2025-2026 school year, every student will receive a supply bag, fully stocked with the essentials needed for a successful year.

"We’re hopeful that by the end of next year, we’ll have restocked enough supplies to continue this program year after year," Martin said.

Follow Allison on social media!