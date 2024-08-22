Gatesville Intermediate School staying prepared, highlighting importance of drills

GATESVILLE, Texas (KXXV) — Students and staff at Gatesville Intermediate are preparing for whatever may come their way.

Principal of Gatesville Intermediate, Angela Pearson, says you never know when it could be the real deal, and she says knowing what to do is important.

“We live in a world now where things happen, and it's a reality," Pearson said.

"Those drills — while we hope we never have to use them — we have to prepare."

Last spring those drills were put into action, when a tornado touched down outside of our community — those inside the school had to take shelter.

“I think for some students it brought home the importance of 'Oh, this is why we practice this'," Pearson said.

These drills aren't optional — the Texas Education Agency has laid out the number of drills schools must have and how often they occur.

There has to be at least one secure drill, evacuation drill and shelter-in-place drill each school year.

There must be two for lockdown drills, with one occurring each semester.

The most common, the fire drills, have to happen four times a year, with two each semester.

However, Pearson says they are going the extra mile for safety — after each drill they have an "after action report."

It's to see where they can do better — that can include talking with certain grade levels or classes on how to practice the drills correctly.

This ensures everyone is prepared in the case there is an emergency — Pearson says that is her goal every day at Gatesville Intermediate.

“I want everyone to walk in and walk out, and feel safe while they are here," she said.

Pearson said they have six drills planned this semester — throughout the rest of the school year, there will be 10 drills.

