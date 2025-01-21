Gatesville High School's head football coach, athletic director resigns

GATESVILLE, Texas (KXXV) — Gatesville High School's Head Football Coach and Athletic Director Aaron Hunter has resigned and says he is going into a career outside of education.

25 News received confirmation from Hunter on Tuesday morning.

Hunter was Gatesville's defensive coordinator before being promoted to head coach in 2022.

This past season, Gatesville finished 7-6 and made it to the third round of the playoffs.

25 News will provide updates on a new coach or AD when the position becomes filled.