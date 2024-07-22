Gatesville Elementary School to provide free meals to all students starting in August

GATESVILLE, Texas (KXXV) — “They get up in the morning and we don't have to worry about packing lunches — we’re able to get up and go, and know that they're able to eat at school. That would be a relief to everybody,” Amanda Ashby said.

All four of Ashby’s children are Gatesville ISD students, and she knows what it takes and costs to make sure they are fed throughout the school day.

Now, the district is taking that responsibility off parents' plates.

This year, Gatesville Elementary School will join Gatesville Primary School in providing free breakfast and lunch for students — it is starting on the first day of school.

“Everybody's grateful that we're getting this — everybody's excited that we're going to have the kids' bellies full,” Ashby said.

“Just knowing that the kids are going to be fed in our town — we're a small community — food is very important. We have a lot of outreach here for that, as well, so we're very fortunate for it.”

This is possible through Community Eligibility Provision, a national program that allows schools in low-income areas to provide free breakfast and lunch to all students without charging them.

Gatesville Elementary Applied, and qualified with approval from the Texas Department of Agriculture.

Eventually, Ashby hopes to see this at all schools within Gatesville ISD.

“I do believe that all the campuses should do it,” Ashby said.

“I'm glad that we're doing it for the little ones, but I think the bigger kids even eat more. We should be able to provide for them, as well.”

Gatesville ISD Superintendent, Barrett Pollard’s statement to 25 News:

“We received official approval from the Texas Department of Agriculture to serve free meals for all students at the elementary campus next year. Under CEP (Community Eligibility Provision) students at elementary will not need to complete a lunch application this year. Their breakfasts and lunches will be free beginning on the first day of school. Their parents will, however, have to complete a Socio-Economic Form like the primary campus.

This is not a grant. We applied and qualified to serve this program because of the number of students that are currently eligible for free meals at the elementary campus. Depending on participation, this could cost the district approximately $60,000 for the year at the elementary campus. The greater the participation, the less out of pocket expense for the district at the end of the year.

This does not apply to any campuses other than Primary and Elementary. Charging is not allowed at a CEP campus. Students with funds on their account currently can use that money to purchase a la carte items. However, they will not be able to charge those items once funds are depleted. The dinner program does not fall under CEP. It is free for all students at all campuses.

Primary has been blessed to participate in CEP for several years due to student participation. We are hoping for the same result at elementary. We would love to gradually incorporate all other campuses into this program.”

