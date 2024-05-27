Gatesville children interact with Fort Cavazos soldiers during library story time

GATESVILLE, Texas — Children from the Gatesville Public Library received. special visit from some important members of the Central Texas community.

Soldiers from Fort Cavazos spent time with local children, reading military-related stories and answering questions about their jobs.

It's something the Gatesville community believes is important for our children to understand.

“You always hear about the community, but without that engagement they don’t really know what we do,” said Captain Mitchell Fay, 1393 Battle Port Officer.

"We are very vested in the community… community engagement is really important,” said Master Sergeant Lauren Morrell, 1393 Brigade Support.

The soldiers say it’s another way to help serve our community.

“This community has one of the biggest military engagements that I’ve ever seen, and I’m proud of that because I’m a local Texan," Morrell said.

"It’s just really important being a native Texan and being a part of a unit that cares so much to be able to come and be involved in the local community events."

The Gatesville Library says they plan to make this engagement a yearly event.

“As a child, you really see them as these heroes but when I was a child they were heroes that you didn’t really get to talk to and see," said Gatesvills Library Director, Shea Harp.

"They're heroes that we get to interact with, now that they’re doing community things so that’s pretty cool to see,” said Gatesville Library Director Shea Harp.