Crisis center in Gatesville expands services to support growing Hispanic population

GATESVILLE, Texas (KXXV) — Nonprofit Righteous Roots has introduced bilingual services to better serve Gatesville's growing Hispanic population.

“Abuse doesn’t discriminate. Crisis doesn’t discriminate. We want to be able to make the services that we are providing available to anyone, and we don’t want language to be a barrier in that,” Melanie Webb, founder and executive director of Righteous Roots, said.

For one woman, who wished to remain anonymous, the service has been life-changing. She gave permission for Webb to share her story.

“She was a young mom. She came in from a domestic violence situation and she has escaped the situation, but she had no idea where to go, what to do, or how to start over. At the lowest point of her life, she found the strength to go on,” Webb said.

Through the bilingual services, the woman was able to receive support for her family, access community resources, and attend educational classes. Webb said the woman found her footing again.

“We sat. We talked. We cried. We talked about what we could do – we listed out my options and put it into action. Now, I am moving to a safe place and found a nice home. I’ve been offered a good job. I am thriving,” Webb read from a paper the woman wrote about her experience.

Webb said the clinic is expanding rapidly, both in the number of clients served and in physical space. Still, they will continue spreading the word to ensure all our neighbors receive the love, help, and guidance they may need.

According to Mental Health America, Texas ranks last in the U.S. for access to mental health resources. However, the state sits at number three for the prevalence of mental health issues.



Follow Allison on social media!