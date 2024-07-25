1st woman to serve as Chief of Police in Gatesville following position changes

GATESVILLE, Texas (KXXV) — “It is a worthy goal — women can be in the military, women can be police,” Georgiana Cleverley said.

Interim Chief of Police, Georgiana Cleverley, says she has always been the right-hand to her commander or chief — she says she was good at it, too.

Now, she's the one in charge.

“This profession is male dominated and there aren't as many women that want to do this job,” Cleverley said.

“I think part of it is the physical aspect, but in reality to be a good police officer, the most important part is the ability to communicate.”

Following movement between the police department and City of Gatesville, this move is making history for the town — Cleverly will serve as the first ever woman police chief.

This all comes after Police Chief Brad Hunt was moved to interim City Manager in May after the city manager resigned.

Cody Lee then stepped in and served as the interim police chief — he has now returned to lieutenant.

Interim City Manager Brad Hunt says Lee is in good standing with the department, and this move is to give Cleverley experience in the role.

“It just worked out that way — I'm the one that was needed to serve in this position at this time and I'm happy to serve in this position — I'll do the best I can,” Cleverley said.

While it is unclear how long Cleverley will remain interim police chief she does have some goals in mind.

She wants to keep the morale up across the building, fill open positions and keep doing what she has always done — serve the community and keep residents safe.

She does hope her new position also serves as a stepping stone for women in the community.

“When I do retire, I would be happy to see a department that has females in leadership positions,” Cleverley said.

Interim City Manager Brad Hunt’s statement to 25 News on the recent changes reads:

“On Thursday, July 18, 2024, I appointed Lieutenant Georgiana Cleverley to the position of Interim Police Chief of the Gatesville Police Department. Concurrently, I reassigned then-Interim Chief Cody Lee to his former rank of Lieutenant with the Gatesville Police Department, and he remains in good standing with the Department. Any other status reports on Lieutenant Lee are internal personnel matters and not for public release. Our City Council decided in June that I would remain Interim City Manager through at least August 27, 2024. On that date, Council will decide my further role with the city, which could entail a number of options including my return to the Police Department as Chief or my continued service as City Manager. Regardless, the weeks upcoming from July 18 to August 27 provided me with an opportunity to grant Lt. Cleverley her first experience as a Chief, and her appointment does, to my knowledge and as a matter of history, make her the first woman to serve as a Chief of Police in our city.”

