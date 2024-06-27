Coryell County inmate still missing after nearly 2 years

Brandon Hogan escaped at a cemetery just outside of Gatesville, in September of 2022.

Hogan has not been seen or heard from since — “There’s nothing there,” said Coryell County Sheriff, Scott Williams.

Hogan still remains on the Texas 10 Most Wanted list.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

“Brandon Hogan, if you hear me, if you see me, you need to turn yourself in,” said Coryell County Sheriff, Scott Williams.

Brandon Hogan escaped a work crew at a cemetery just outside of Gatesville, in September of 2022 — the community was left with many questions.

“It's a mixed bag of emotions, like anger, and wanting to know why the guy was out in the public anyways," Williams said.

"The bottom line is this guy took advantage — we're left with a mess to clean up and I'll never rest on it — ever."

The idea of the work crew was designed to get inmates out of the prisons, work their time, while helping tax-exempt entities or charities in our neighborhood.

Williams called it a win-win situation, but since the escape, he's disbanded the groups.

“With any escapee, it doesn't matter what they were arrested for — it's the desperation behind them,” Williams said.

“You have to look at yourself, what would you do to maintain your freedom? I don't know what his level of desperation is to remain free. If he's alive, if he's dead, if whatever it is."

The search has expanded beyond the state, although Williams noted that his office receives fewer calls regarding possible sightings now.

Still, the question remains: Can Brandon Hogan survive while remaining under the radar this long?

“I'm back and forth — in my mind, he will always be alive until he is caught or a carcass is found. That's a black eye I can't get past," Williams said.

Follow Allison on social media!