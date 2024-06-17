Bond set for Copperas Cove woman accused of arson causing bodily injury, death

UPDATE
In an updated release from the Copperas Cove Fire Department, Bellows' bond was set at $210,000.
The investigation is ongoing.
ORIGINAL STORY
The Coryell County Sheriff's Office has confirmed that an arrest has been made in connection with a deadly home explosion in Copperas Cove.
Devon Nicole Bellows, 42, was charged with arson causing bodily injury or death.
She was also charged with tampering with or fabricating physical evidence — she's being held on bond.
Back in May, one person sustained injuries from the explosion and was taken to a local hospital. He was 34-year-old Landon Michael Lower of Killeen, and later died four days later from his injuries.
This is a developing story and 25 News will continue to provide updates as they become available.