Bond set for Copperas Cove woman accused of arson causing bodily injury, death

UPDATE

In an updated release from the Copperas Cove Fire Department, Bellows' bond was set at $210,000.

The investigation is ongoing.

ORIGINAL STORY

The Coryell County Sheriff's Office has confirmed that an arrest has been made in connection with a deadly home explosion in Copperas Cove.

Coryell County Sheriff's Office

Devon Nicole Bellows, 42, was charged with arson causing bodily injury or death.

She was also charged with tampering with or fabricating physical evidence — she's being held on bond.

Back in May, one person sustained injuries from the explosion and was taken to a local hospital. He was 34-year-old Landon Michael Lower of Killeen, and later died four days later from his injuries.

25 News first broke the news Friday, May 24.

This is a developing story and 25 News will continue to provide updates as they become available.