Man dies from injuries after house explosion in Copperas Cove

COPPERAS COVE, TEXAS — Copperas Cove Emergency Management Coordinator Gary Young has confirmed that a Killeen man has died from his injuries following a house explosion in Copperas Cove.

25 News first broke the news Friday, May 24.

One person sustained injuries and was taken to a local hospital. 34-year-old Landon Michael Lower of Killeen died from his injuries May 28.

The Copperas Cove Fire and Police Departments remain active in investigating the incident. Once the investigation concludes, additional information will be provided.

