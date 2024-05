COPPERAS COVE, Texas (KXXV) — Authorities are responding and investigating a home explosion Friday morning in Copperas Cove.

The Copperas Cove Fire and Police Departments are investigating the area of E. Blancas Drive and N. Main Street.

Authorities are asking drivers to find an alternate route for this area.

This is a developing story. More information will be released as it is made available.