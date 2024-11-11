'Waiting to be used': Raising Cane’s Dog Park in Copperas Cove sits empty most days

COPPERAS COVE, Texas (KXXV) — The Raising Cane’s Dog Park, a $50,000 donation marking the restaurant’s 25th anniversary, was intended to give Copperas Cove’s residents a safe space for their dogs to play.

Despite the years of community requests for such an amenity, the park remains unused most days.

“We've been asked for years by community members about having a dog park in town,” said Kevin Keller, the Public Relations Director for the City of Copperas Cove.

Though the park was built to answer those requests, it’s often empty. The question remains — why?

“Sometimes it comes down to that one experience that somebody had out here and they had a negative experience, so they’re afraid to come back. As you can see, it’s a little bit hazy and drizzly out today, but there’s nobody here,” Keller said.

The Raising Cane’s Dog Park, which opened two years ago, is the first of its kind in Texas, built through a partnership with Raising Cane’s. The donation not only marks the restaurant’s 25th anniversary but is also in line with the company’s core values.

“It really boils back down to all of our values, and pet welfare is one of our major values with Raising Cane’s,” Shaun Smith, General Manager of Raising Cane’s, said.

“This just kind of fits, you know — it's something that Copperas Cove’s been asking for. I’ve been in Copperas Cove since 1996 and I’ve heard about it since then, so when we saw the opportunity to be able to do it, we jumped on.”

Over several months, a field was transformed into a dedicated space for dogs to interact with one another and their owners. But despite the investment, the park sits empty.

“I think we’d still be getting complaints from the citizens,” Keller said.

“Our community is always looking for something to do, so I think if this dog park was not here, we’d still be getting the complaints. So we’re just very appreciative of Raising Cane’s, who brought this opportunity to us.”

The park consists of:



One (1) acre enclosed area for large breeds

One-half (1/2) acre enclosed area for small breeds

Dog obstacles, waste stations, and water fountains, as well as benches and trash receptacles for citizens' use

Directional signage throughout the park

The Raising Cane’s Dog Park is located at Copperas Cove City Park and is open daily from 5 a.m. to 11 p.m.



